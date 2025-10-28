News + Trends 27 4

The new OnePlus 15 comes with a huge 7300 mAh battery

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 28.10.2025

With the OnePlus 15, the Chinese manufacturer is launching a frontal attack on the established smartphone flagships. It will be available in Europe from mid-November.

OnePlus has unveiled its long-awaited new upper-class smartphone: The OnePlus 15 is now available in China. According to our information, the European launch and sales start will take place in mid-November. The device will then probably also be available in our shop.

With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the new Android device continues to rely on a top-class processor. This is one of the most powerful current smartphone CPUs on the market and is suitable for mobile gaming at the highest level as well as demanding multitasking tasks.

The display can also keep up with the competition. With a maximum frame rate of 165 Hertz, it outperforms the Samsung Galaxy S25 or the Pixel 9 Pro. The predecessor had up to 120 hertz. The flat OLED panel is 6.78 inches in size.

No more Hasselblad camera

The presumed camera downgrade shows that the OnePlus 15 is not primarily aimed at photo enthusiasts. The predecessor OnePlus 13 - OnePlus skipped the number 14 because the number 4 is considered unlucky in China - still featured a camera from the renowned manufacturer Hasselblad.

Instead, OnePlus now relies on a self-developed camera system consisting of a main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and a periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and f/2.8 aperture. As with the predecessor, the three cameras each have a resolution of 50 megapixels (MP). There is a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

The battery is exceptional: with its 7300 mAh, the OnePlus 15 leaves the competition in the dust. The new flagship also outperforms its own predecessor with an above-average 6000 mAh battery. Nevertheless, the device is slightly thinner at 8.1 to 8.2 millimetres - depending on the variant selected. The huge battery can be charged quickly via cable with up to 120 watts and wirelessly with up to 50 watts.

Storage variants, colours and expected prices

OnePlus has not yet announced the global prices for the device. It also depends on the memory configuration. This is 256 gigabytes, 512 gigabytes or one terabyte, combined with twelve or 16 gigabytes of RAM. Estimates suggest a price of between 1000 and 1300 euros or francs. Black, beige and purple are currently known as colour variants.

