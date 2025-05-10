News + Trends 3 0

The new Swiss racing shoe from Suplest comes from Italy

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 10.5.2025

Suplest has been developing performance cycling shoes in Burgdorf since 2008. Now the company is launching the "Orso", a new racing shoe for the road. The shoe, which is manufactured in Italy, was developed with Swiss professional cyclist Stefan Bissegger, among others.

The «Orso» is «the result of a passion for performance and the continuous aspiration to push technological and design boundaries», Suplest writes in a press release. The shoe was co-developed by the professionals of the Tudor Pro Cycling Team and Stefan Bissegger from the AG2R Citroën Team.

The bear among cycling shoes? The new Orso is designed to combine power, agility and precision.

Source: Suplest

According to the manufacturer, the shoe is made entirely by hand in a small workshop in Italy, close to the Swiss border. Accordingly, only a limited number of the «Orso» are available. The lightweight shoe weighs less than 200 grams and comes with two Boa fasteners, among other features.

Further details of the «Orso» according to the manufacturer

Suplest ID - customers can customise the upper design - directly via Suplest

Carbon sole based on moulded Suplest lasts with the best possible fit - 100% in-house production

thermo-mouldable heel counter

Very low construction height brings the foot closer to the pedal axle - for maximum efficiency and direct power transmission

Premium microfibre upper material from Italy

precise fit thanks to the Anatomic Wrap construction and the precise Dual-BOA® twist fasteners

Available in two widths, sizes 36 - 47 (half sizes from 36.5 to 46.5) and in three upper designs

Price: 549 CHF / 569 Euro

Developed in Switzerland, handmade in Italy: the Orso road cycling shoe.

Source: Suplest

About Suplest

Suplest is a Swiss cycling shoe brand with a focus on quality and comfort. Since it was founded in 2007 by Robert Gehrig and Daniel Balmer in Emmental, the company has dedicated itself exclusively to the development and manufacture of cycling shoes - with maximum passion and precision.

I had the opportunity to visit the two of them at their company headquarters in Burgdorf at the beginning of the year and review the last 18 years of their company history with them. I have summarised my impressions for you here:

Background information World class from Burgdorf or: The cycling shoes from Suplest by Patrick Bardelli

Header image: Suplest

