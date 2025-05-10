The new Swiss racing shoe from Suplest comes from Italy

Background information
World class from Burgdorf or: The cycling shoes from Suplest
by Patrick Bardelli
Suplest has been developing performance cycling shoes in Burgdorf since 2008. Now the company is launching the "Orso", a new racing shoe for the road. The shoe, which is manufactured in Italy, was developed with Swiss professional cyclist Stefan Bissegger, among others.
The «Orso» is «the result of a passion for performance and the continuous aspiration to push technological and design boundaries», Suplest writes in a press release. The shoe was co-developed by the professionals of the Tudor Pro Cycling Team and Stefan Bissegger from the AG2R Citroën Team.
According to the manufacturer, the shoe is made entirely by hand in a small workshop in Italy, close to the Swiss border. Accordingly, only a limited number of the «Orso» are available. The lightweight shoe weighs less than 200 grams and comes with two Boa fasteners, among other features.
Suplest is a Swiss cycling shoe brand with a focus on quality and comfort. Since it was founded in 2007 by Robert Gehrig and Daniel Balmer in Emmental, the company has dedicated itself exclusively to the development and manufacture of cycling shoes - with maximum passion and precision.
I had the opportunity to visit the two of them at their company headquarters in Burgdorf at the beginning of the year and review the last 18 years of their company history with them. I have summarised my impressions for you here:
From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.