The Ricoh GR IV is coming this autumn

David Lee Translation: machine translated 23.5.2025

Ricoh announces the successor to the six-year-old GR III. The new compact camera will have 53 GB of internal memory.

The Ricoh GR III dates back to 2019. The compact camera with an APS-C sensor has a small but die-hard fan base that has been waiting for an update for some time. Although the GR IIIx was released in 2021, it is only a variation of the GR III with a different focal length. A real successor is now set to arrive in autumn 2025. Ricoh announced this in a press release. A little later, in winter, an HDF version of the camera is expected to follow. Instead of an ND filter, this has a «Highlight Diffusion Filter», which is designed to soften hard light. There are also plans for the GR III and the GR IIIx there are HDF versions.

From the front, the Ricoh GR IV looks the same as its predecessor. There is a new plus/minus rocker on the back. The rotary dial around the OK button is also missing. Presumably, the former rocker at «ADJ» is now a real rotary dial instead.

On the outside, Ricoh has changed very little on the GR.

All essential parts are new

Although it's still quite a while away, Ricoh has already published a table with detailed specifications https://ricohgr.eu/de/blogs/news/22-05-2025-entwicklung-ankundigung-von-ricoh-gr-iv. From this it can be seen that the fourth edition of the Ricoh GR is more than just a bit of model updating.

The main components of the camera, namely the sensor, lens and image processor, are all new. The sensor now has 26 instead of 24 megapixels. No further details are known. Richard Butler from dpreview.com speculates that it could be the same sensor as the Sony A6700. In this case, the sensor would be backlit and fast.

According to Ricoh, the lens is new. However, it has the same characteristics as before: aperture f/2.8 and aperture of 18 millimetres (28 millimetres converted to full format). The image stabiliser now has five axes instead of just three.

Probably the most spectacular change concerns the memory. Approximately 53 GB are permanently installed in the camera. The GR III already had an internal memory, but with 2 GB it was only intended for emergencies (in case the SD card was defective or forgotten). There is still a card slot, but now for microSD cards instead of SD cards.

The new GR will be WLAN-capable and a corresponding app is currently being developed. This should also work with older models from GR II onwards.

According to the published specifications, the GR IV will also have some weak points: The screen is still not movable and the camera does not have a built-in viewfinder. It also still cannot record 4K video. The price is not yet known.

Header image: Ricoh

