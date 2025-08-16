News + Trends 10 0

"The Settlers II" finally released for the Amiga after almost 30 years

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.8.2025

Retro fans can rejoice: Almost three decades after the PC release, "The Settlers II" is being officially released for the Amiga for the first time. The Gold Edition includes all content and has been technically optimised for classic and modern Amiga systems.

It's a comeback that nobody seriously expected for a long time: «The Settlers II» is officially released for the Commodore Amiga. On 18 October 2025, the German developer Look Behind You launches the fully licensed Gold Edition. This closes a gap that has existed since 1996, when the second instalment of the popular building strategy series was reserved exclusively for the PC.

Optimised port instead of fast conversion

The new Amiga version is not a hastily converted port, but a technically adapted and optimised version. According to the developers, it fully utilises the possibilities of the hardware. Just as it could have been back then. No, it even had to be.

In addition to a version optimised for classic AGA chipsets, there are also variants for Amigas with a dedicated graphics card. This means that both owners of historical original systems and users of more modern hardware configurations will get their money's worth.

Gold Edition with full scope

In terms of content, the release offers everything that also characterises the PC version of the Gold Edition. More than 30 different professions, four playable races - Romans, Asians, Nubians and Vikings - and numerous missions ensure long-term motivation.

The cover artwork of «The Settlers II: Gold Edition» for the Amiga.

Source: Ubisoft

The main Roman campaign comprises ten scenarios, plus nine world campaigns and over 100 bonus maps. Landscape types such as lava fields, ice regions, swamps, forests and winter areas add variety to the game.

The user interface has been customised and an integrated help function makes it easier to get started. The localisation covers German, English, French and Polish.

Three editions for collectors and purists

Two versions will be released at the launch on 18 October: the Box Edition and the Digital Edition. In addition to a DVD and a download link, the former also includes a colour manual, a world atlas and retro-look postcards. If you don't want physical extras, you can opt for the cheaper digital version.

In addition to the game on DVD, the box edition also includes a manual, world atlas and retro-look postcards.

Source: Ubisoft

On 1 December, a limited Collector's Edition will also be released, which comes in a wooden box in the classic «Settlers II» design and is only available in 100 copies. Unfortunately, as far as I know, this is already on sale.

If you pre-order by 18 September, you will also receive a high-quality art print and five exclusive cards. You can do this here.

Hardware requirements for the retro classic

In order for the game to run smoothly, the Amiga hardware must play along. We recommend at least an AGA chipset, a 68040 processor with 40 MHz and 32 MB RAM. For higher resolutions or smoother gameplay, the developers recommend faster 68060 CPUs or PowerPC systems with AmigaOS 4.1. Those who use modern extensions such as PiStorm can also benefit.

A belated but important milestone

For many Amiga fans, the release of «The Settlers II» is more than just a nostalgic bonus. It fills a painful gap. The first part was originally developed for the Amiga in 1993 and celebrated great success there before it came to the PC.

«The Settlers II» is considered the most successful and most popular part of the series.

Source: Ubisoft

The Community was hit all the harder when Ubisoft left the Amiga out of the sequel in 1996 and focussed entirely on the PC version. For many, it felt like their own platform had lost its deserved place in Settlers history.

Almost three decades later, Look Behind You is rectifying this. With an official Ubisoft licence and an implementation that pushes the technical limits of the system, the classic is now getting the appearance it deserves.

Header image: Ubisoft

