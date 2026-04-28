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The Steam Controller is coming soon - Valve is waiting for the right price for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 28.4.2026

The reviews for the Steam Controller are here - along with the launch date and price. The Steam Machine and the Steam Frame are waiting in the wings. Valve is going full throttle with the Steam Deck 2.

Almost [half a year after the unveiling[(/page/valve-introduces-steam-machine-steam-controller-and-steam-frame-before-40441) the launch of the new Steam hardware is imminent - at least one of the three devices. Valve's Steam Controller will be released on 4 May and will cost 99 euros. This is higher than the originally planned price, as Valve admits to PC Gamer. The main reason for this is, among other things, rising customs duties.

Various specialised media have already been able to test the controller extensively. The consensus is very positive. The enormous customisability is praised. Thanks to the two trackpads, the gyro control and the four additional buttons on the back, it is versatile and freely configurable. PC Gamer describes it as perfect for the «comfortable gamer» who also wants to game from the sofa.

The feel, long battery life and ease of repair are also emphasised. The controller is charged via USB-C or the supplied puck. This also serves as a wireless receiver for up to four controllers and is magnetically attached to the back.

Most reviewers agree, however, that the controller cannot keep up with more expensive premium controllers in terms of functionality. In addition to the TMR sticks, it would also need things like TMR triggers, trigger stops or a higher polling rate than the existing 250 Hz. As an overall package and thanks to its enormous flexibility, the Steam Controller is nevertheless impressive - albeit primarily for Steam users.

Steam Machine and Steam Frame: Waiting for the right price

Why the Steam Controller will be available in just one week, while there is still no date for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, Valve answers to Polygon.

with: «There's no RAM in here».

The ongoing RAM and storage crisis triggered by the AI boom is the main reason why the console-like living room PC and the standalone headset are still a long way off. The launch was originally planned for the beginning of the year. Valve is now waiting for an economically viable price.

According to Insider Gaming, it is now even unclear whether the company will subsidise part of the costs, at least initially. Originally Valve said that they wanted to sell the Steam Machine at a profit

The Steam Machine will probably be more expensive than planned.

Source: Valve

Steam Deck 2 is in the works

Valve also confirmed to IGN that it is working hard on Steam Deck 2. However, there is no release date here either. This is also unlikely to be before 2027.

A year ago, Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais explained that the company would not be satisfied with a performance increase of 20, 30 or even 50 per cent while maintaining the same battery life. Steam Deck 2 is set to be a major update. In 2025, there was still no suitable SoC (system on a chip). Something may have changed since then.

Valve does not sell the Steam devices directly in Switzerland. The Steam Deck is now available. When and whether we will receive the new hardware is currently unclear.

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