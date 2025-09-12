News + Trends 6 0

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie": Nintendo announces new Mario film

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 12.9.2025

Nintendo announces a sequel to the "Super Mario Bros. film". You won't have to wait much longer.

As part of a «Nintendo Direct» presentation, the Japanese company has announced the «Super Mario Galaxy Movie» together with Universal Studios. You can see the trailer here:

The film, like its predecessor, is being produced by Illumination Studios in close collaboration with Nintendo and Mario's creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

As the name suggests, «Super Mario Galaxy Movie» is an adaptation of the «Super Mario Galaxy» games that were originally released for the Wii - in my opinion the best Mario games ever. So Mario and his friends will be travelling into space. According to Chris Meleandri, co-producer of the film at animation studio Illumination, there will also be many other references from the iconic plumber's 40-year history.

Bryan Tyler is once again responsible for the film's soundtrack. The cast of its predecessor is also returning: Chris Pratt (Mario), Anna Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).

Fans won't have to wait much longer - the film will be released in cinemas worldwide in April 2026. It is the main attraction of the celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of «Super Mario Bros.». The first game in the «Super Mario Bros.» series was released in Japan on 13 September 1985 for the Famicon (known here as NES).

To shorten the wait, Nintendo is bringing the two «Super Mario Galaxy» games to the Switch from 2 October:

Header image: Nintendo / Illumination

