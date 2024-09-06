The Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra is the new king of outdoor smartphones

The Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra is very robust and does not have to hide behind conventional top smartphones with its features.

A look at the data sheet makes it clear that you don't have to compromise on the robustness of the Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra when it comes to features. At the IFA trade fair stand, however, it is immediately apparent that the huge battery, 1-inch sensor, thermal imaging and night vision camera do not fit into a compact housing.

Very robust and with thermal imaging camera

The Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra is encased in a thick rubber housing. The buttons - one of which is programmable - are large and can also be used with gloves. The headphone and USB-C ports are fitted with extra seals. They also ensure that the outdoor smartphone has been awarded IP69K certification. This means it is completely dust and waterproof. It has even been tested against high pressure and steam jet cleaning. It should survive drops from a height of up to two metres without damage.

With its rubber housing, the Armor 28 Ultra can take a beating.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Armor 28 Ultra is supposed to capture thermal images with a high-resolution thermal imaging camera. However, this cannot yet be tested at the IFA. In this case, high resolution means 256 × 192 pixels. There is also a night vision camera that employs infrared.

The thermal imaging camera is not yet working at the trade fair stand.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Despite these additional gimmicks, the outdoor mobile should have a longer battery life than conventional smartphones. After all, its 10,600 mAh battery offers twice the capacity of the current top models without the outdoor label. The Armor accepts up to 120 watts via cable and up to 50 watts wirelessly when charging.

Well-secured USB-C port.

Source: Jan Johannsen

At the level of a top smartphone

With the Dimensity 9300+, the Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra has the latest top chipset from Mediatek, which is said to be on a par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It brings 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 to the device. It is supported by 16 gigabytes of RAM. The internal memory offers either 512 gigabytes or 1 terabyte of space for data.

You don't have to compromise on the display.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The front of the Armor 28 Ultra features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It has a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. Its peak HDR brightness is 2200 nits. There is a small, circular display on the back between the cameras. It is used to display a clock, calendar, compass and similar tools.

There is a display between the cameras arranged in a circle.

Source: Jan Johannsen

There are three cameras on the back of the outdoor smartphone. The 50-megapixel main camera uses the 1-inch IMX989 image sensor from Sony. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and the 64-megapixel telephoto camera use smaller sensors. The same applies to the 50-megapixel front camera.

Android 14 is installed on the Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra ex works. No information is available on update periods.

Ulefone plans to sell the Armor 28 Ultra from November 2024 and has not yet announced a price.