The Ulu trail running shoes are specialised for frosty trails

Running through magical landscapes on snow-covered trails - it's a great way to banish the winter blues. The Ulu Outdoor brand has now introduced shoes specially developed for trail running in the cold. And was honoured for this at the international sports trade fair ISPO.

Trail running in winter is all the rage, but it's usually no fun for your feet. Cold, wet and slippery surfaces are a problem for running fans. The Ulu brand, which specialises in winter shoes, aims to combat this with its Amak collection. This was recognised with an ISPO award.

Rugged, non-slip winter footwear is the core business of Ulu Outdoor, an originally American brand that was bought by the Chinese company FFF three years ago. They have remained true to their Alaskan roots in spirit, says Tony Lu, Brand Director at FFF. What's more, the shoes in the Amak collection were developed entirely in Europe, with the design coming from an Austrian agency.

With a robust sole and water-repellent upper to protect against cold and wet

In its trail running shoes, Ulu Outdoor relies on a cold-resistant sole that, according to the company, retains its flexibility even at minus 20 degrees. This addresses a problem that trail runners are familiar with: As temperatures drop, synthetic soles often become hard and the feel for the ground is lost.

In addition, so-called M-TPEE Performance Capsules are integrated into the midsole, which are small cushions made from specially padded material. They are designed to maintain the cushioning of the corn starch-based plastic midsole in cold conditions. The outsole comes from Italian anti-slip specialist Vibram. It is also equipped with spikes so that even icy trails don't turn into a slippery ride.

With a Vibram sole and spikes, the shoes are designed to provide grip even in wintry conditions.

Source: Siri Schubert

The outer material is waterproof with a water column of 25000 millimetres. This is well above the recommended water column for rain jackets, which is 10,000 millimetres. As the outer material has no seams, there are no loopholes for moisture to escape. Despite the high water column, the material is said to be breathable.

Models for walking on snow and stones

The shoes in the Amak collection are available in different designs. One model is reminiscent of a winter hiking boot and extends over the ankle. Another has integrated gaiters that prevent snow, moisture or small stones from penetrating the shoe. Instead of metal spikes, the shoe is fitted with rubber spikes. This makes it more suitable for walking on slippery stones rather than frosty ground. A third model is cut like a normal trail running shoe.

Different models are designed to cover different conditions for winter running.

Source: Siri Schubert

The Amak shoes are to be launched on the market next autumn and winter. They are specially designed for running in the mountains, says Brand Director Tony Lu. The company is therefore planning to sponsor trail running events in Switzerland this year.