The visionary director David Lynch is dead

David Lynch, one of the most important and influential directors of our time, has died. With his unmistakable style and surreal visual language, he shaped cinema and pop culture like no other.

David Lynch was one of the few filmmakers whose name became synonymous with a style of his own: "Lynchian". This describes worlds that hover somewhere between dream and nightmare - and where the uncanny always lurks behind the seemingly perfect surface. With films such as "Eraserhead", "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive", he created incomparably beautiful works that challenged and disturbed audiences, but also thrilled them.

Now the last great mystic of cinema has passed away a few days before his 79th birthday. This was confirmed by his family on Thursday evening via Facebook. "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us," she wrote in a post, "but, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole'."

Lynch died peacefully at his home in California. The exact cause of death was not disclosed.

From painter to cult director

David Lynch was born on 20 January 1946 in Missoula, Montana. He originally wanted to become a painter. However, an inexplicable wind noise is said to have changed everything: When Lynch heard it one day while painting, he thought he saw his painting begin to move. From then on, he wanted to become a filmmaker. And indeed: his very first work "Eraserhead" became a cult film in 1977 and paved the way for an extraordinary career.

A defining moment was undoubtedly the film adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune" in 1984, and although the film received lousy reviews on its release and failed at the box office, it is still considered one of his most underrated works today. However, according to Lynch himself, difficult production conditions and above all the lack of creative freedom left their mark. Since then, he has only concentrated on independent projects in order to preserve his artistic freedom.

In particular, his series "Twin Peaks" revolutionised television in the early 1990s, when he opened doors for a new kind of storytelling with a mixture of mystery, melodrama and surreal horror. At the same time, he influenced an entire generation of creative minds. Lynch was not only a director, but also a painter, musician and author. A versatility that is also reflected in his work and made him one of the greatest visionaries of the modern art world. In 2019, he was awarded an Honourary Oscar for his life's work.

With his death, the world has lost a unique storyteller who constantly pushed the boundaries of the medium of film and celebrated the weird. But his legacy lives on - in his works and in the hearts of his admirers.