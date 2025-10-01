News + Trends 20 15

These are the game highlights in October

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 1.10.2025

Vengeful samurai, a walking lighthouse and desk superheroes are waiting to be played by you in October.

In October 2015, the game highlight was «Halo 5: Guardians». The Master Chief became the fifth best-selling game for the Xbox One. One game is also destined to set sales records this month, albeit for the rival console.

«Ghost of Yōtei» - the sword is mightier than the pen after all

We are talking about «Ghost of Yōtei». The sequel to «Ghost of Tsushima» takes you back to a fantastically beautiful Japan, which you can drench in blood with your katana. Colleague Simon Balissat finds it better in all respects than its predecessor in his test. In the A Tech Affair podcast, there are also more critical voices - from me.

When: 2 October

Where: PS5

Multiplayer: to follow later

«Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2» - galactically good

The price discussion unfairly overshadows two great games, says colleague Domagoj Belancic in his test. 70 francs or euros for two games that are ten years or older and have primarily received visual updates is certainly not a small price to pay. But it should be absolutely worth it for repeat offenders and newcomers.

When: 2 October

Where: Switch, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: local co-op for two people

«Digimon Story Time Stranger» - no downfall

Pokémon for the cooler kids is the vibe I got as an outsider from the second big monster-collecting game. In the latest instalment, the aim is to prevent nothing less than the impending end of the world

When: 3 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

«Castle of Heart: Retold» - the furious knight

The originally Switch-exclusive 2.5D sidescroller lands on additional platforms with a new look. But it's not just the graphics that have been significantly improved, the gameplay and story have also been revised. As a sword-wielding knight, you fight all kinds of mythical creatures and an evil wizard in this Slavic legend.

When: 3 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

Multiplayer: no

«2XKO» - twice the fun

Riot Games, the studio behind «League of Legends», has an extremely impressive fighting game on its hands. The free-to-play title is based on an unusual two-on-two concept. The available characters include Jinx and VI, who many will recognise from the Netflix series «Arcane».

When: 7 October

Where: PC (Early Access)

Multiplayer: 2 vs 2, online and local

«Seafarer: The Ship Sim» - aye aye captain

In this simulator, you get behind the wheel of large and small ships and start one of several careers. Whether it's a gigantic freighter, fireboat or oil tanker: there are countless ships available to cross the sea.

When: 7 October

Where: PC (Early Access)

Multiplayer: no

«Kingmakers» - a kingdom for a shotgun

A wacky sandbox action game in which you mix up armies in medieval England with modern weapons and vehicles. Reminds me of «Army of Darkness», just without the monsters.

When: 8 October

Where: PC (Early Access)

Multiplayer: Online co-op

«Yooka-Replaylee» - the bouncing lizard is back

The remaster improves every aspect of the 3D platformer from 2017. Prettier graphics, revised animations, new challenges and a world map so you won't get lost again

When: 9 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: no

«Bye Sweet Carole» - Carole in the Monster Garden

The most striking thing about «Bye Sweet Carole» is undoubtedly the design. The game looks like a hand-drawn animated film from the 90s. The story, on the other hand, is reminiscent of «Alice in Wonderland». Young Lana Benton finds herself in an enchanted garden and has to take on all kinds of disturbing creatures.

When: 9 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: no

«Absolum» - a feast for the eyes and ears

Beat 'em up combined with roguelike mechanics is something I've never come across before. You fight your way through a magically animated fantasy world to free it from the Sun King Azra

The style is absolutely stunning. Added to this is the soundtrack from the pens of well-known composers such as Gareth Coker («Ori», «Halo Infinite»), Yuka Kitamura («Dark Souls», «Elden Ring») and Mick Gordon («Doom Eternal»).

When: 9 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: Co-op, local and online for two people

«Little Nightmares 3» - horror duo

The two friends Low and Alone have to find a way out of a creepy world in the third instalment of the puzzle platformer series. Monstrous creatures are waiting everywhere to get their claws into them. Only if they work together can they escape the horror.

When: 10 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: Online co-op for two people

«Battlefield 6» - «Call of Duty» must dress warmly

The series seems to be well on the way to regaining its old best form - even if the sale by EA leaves a bitter aftertaste. I was able to try out the multiplayer mode already and found the maps and the revised class system very promising. The destruction model is also back. Now all that remains is for the campaign to live up to its promise.

When: 10 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: Online for up to 64 people

«Dreams of Another» - a dream to shoot

The concept of «Dreams of Another» is refreshingly fresh. And this despite the fact that you mostly run around with an assault rifle and rocket launcher. Instead of destroying objects, you materialise the world with your shots.

When: 10 October

Where: PC, PS5, PSVR 2

Multiplayer: no

«Reach» - goggles on and through

For VR fans, «Reach» is a cinematic action adventure in a mysterious fantasy world. You fight two-handed with shield, guns or bow. At the same time, there will be many platforming passages. So it doesn't seem to be for the faint-hearted.

When: 13 October

Where: PC,PS5, PSVR 2, Quest

Multiplayer: no

«Ball x Pit» - all good things come from above

The game is reminiscent of «Vampire Survivor», except that you are in a corridor and the hordes of enemies come from above. Apart from that, the aim here is also to survive as long as possible. You collect resources and constantly unlock new weapons and upgrades until the enemies overwhelm you and the fun starts all over again.

When: 15 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, Switch, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: no

«Pokèmon Legends: Z-A» - convincing from A to Z, except for the graphics

«The best 'Pokémon' game in a long time», colleague Domagoj claims after his play date in Paris. Instead of the classic turn-based battles, there are real-time battles. There are also the mega-evolutions of the Pokémon, which allow the small monsters to grow into huge ones. Only visually, it is still not exhilarating.

When: 16 October

Where: Switch, Switch 2

Multiplayer: no

«Pax Dei» - a world to let off steam

After a year of Early Access, the medieval MMO will soon reach version 1.0, where you can explore a huge world full of myths and monsters alone or together. There is also a complex construction system that allows you to build your own village. The ratings on Steam have dropped significantly after the initial euphoria. Perhaps the launch can lift the mood again.

When: 16 October

Where: PC (already available in Early Access)

Multiplayer: Online co-op and PvP

«Fellowship» - WoW-Light

It is not only strongly reminiscent of «World of Warcraft», it also plays like it - at least like a part of it. «Fellowship» does away with the open world with all its resource collecting and questing and focusses entirely on the instances. In teams of four with your favourite combination of healer, tank and damage dealer, you face entertaining challenges.

When: 16 October

Where: PC (Early Access)

Multiplayer: Online co-op for four people

«Keeper» - a ray of hope

A long-forgotten lighthouse comes to life and sets off on an adventure together with a dodo-like bird creature. The game comes from Double Fine, who are a guarantee for fresh game ideas with «Psychonauts 2», «Rad» or «Headlander».

When: 17 October

Where: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass

Multiplayer: no

«Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2» - hopefully not bloodless

After 21 years, we finally get the sequel to the brilliant, albeit imperfect, vampire role-playing game. The new instalment does a few things differently. The main difference can already be found in the genre designation. Part 2 is loud and clear an action role-playing game. And the action was also pretty fun during my Gamescom demo in August. Let's just hope that the story isn't neglected either.

When: 21 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

«Ninja Gaiden 4» - not for the epileptic

An undisputed action platter is «Ninja Gaiden 4» and a pretty bloody one at that. In fast-paced battles, you slice your way through everything in your path with sword and magic. I'm already getting sweaty palms from watching.

When: 21 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass

Multiplayer: no

«Painkiller» - the boomer shooter from the «Fortnite» makers

There is hardly an old brand that remains untouched today. This also applies to the first-person shooter from 2004 by the Polish studio People can Fly. Today, the studio belongs to Epic Games, where they co-developed «Fortnite». The remake of «Painkiller» is strongly reminiscent of «Doom». With all kinds of fancy weapons, you shoot your way through hordes of monsters until everything is dead or your finger cramps up. Looks fun.

When: 21 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: Online co-op

«Jurassic World Evolution 3» - the dinosaurs are on the loose

The third dinosaur park simulator features young animals for the first time. Previously, the dinos came out of the cloning machine fully grown. There are 80 different animals in total, which you can modify using genetic engineering to build a park that is as popular as possible - where they regularly escape and you can catch them again. Ideally before they eat your visitors.

When: 21 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

«Dispatch» - Desk Heroes

A superhero game that doesn't focus on action for once. Here you experience the story from your desk. Because your battle suit is broken, you end up in the Dispatch Centre, where you take care of the rehabilitation of ex-super villains, manage your team and manoeuvre your way through office relationships. Behind this are the authors of «Tales from the Borderlands» and «The Wolf Among Us».

When: 22 October

Where: PC, PS5

Multiplayer: no

«Tormented Souls 2» - do it yourself

Survival horror fans are currently getting their money's worth. After «Silent Hill f» and «Cronos» is the next promising candidate. In a remote mansion, you fight monsters with improvised weapons, solve puzzles and try to save your sister from a dangerous cult.

When: 23 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

«Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault» - Double Shift

At night, you fight your way through magical worlds full of monsters and scour them for loot. During the day, you sell the loot in your shop to improve your equipment and skills

When: 23 October

Where: PC (Early Access), Game Pass

Multiplayer: no

«Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit» - Aaaasssssss

James Rolfe's grumpy YouTube persona is getting its third game spin-off. Once again, this is a crunchy 2D platformer. This time, the 8-bit pixel design not only looks like it comes straight from the first Nintendo console, it is also officially released for the NES. I talked to the developers about how the game came about.

When: 23 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2¹, NES

Multiplayer: no

«Wreckreation» - all junk

The spin-off to the pile-up racing game «Wreckfest» focuses on an open game world to let off steam. Drive wild races with loops, windmills and other obstacles that you can place yourself in the editor. Of course, the marvellous destruction model is also back.

When: 28 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: Online PvP and co-op

«Simon the Sorcerer Origins» - he's back

30 years after the first instalment, the story of the sarcastic sorcerer continues. As the name suggests, the point-and-click adventure is a prequel. Simon is drawn into a strange world where he has to solve all kinds of tricky puzzles. The graphic style is reminiscent of the 90s, when the series was at its peak.

When: 28 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: no

«The Outer Worlds 2» - who needs «Mass Effect»

Obsidian's sci-fi role-playing game once again promises a humorous story and plenty of freedom to play. The demo I was able to play definitely made me want more.

When: 29 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass

Multiplayer: no

«ARC Raiders» - Group outing

«ARC Raiders» is an extraction shooter in which you fight alone or in teams against a mysterious robot threat called ARC. In your search for resources, not only computer-controlled opponents stand in your way, but also human ones. The response to the beta phase was extremely positive.

When: 30 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: Online co-op and PvP

«Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake» - er, that's the one with um

I have to admit, I've long since lost track of the remakes and remasters of all these JRPGs. They all look the same to me. If the third instalment comes out before the first two, I'm definitely done. But I'm sure it will be a feast for fans and that's the most important thing.

When: 30 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

Multiplayer: no

«Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection» - Finish Him!

Digital Eclipse expands its interactive documentary series with «Mortal Kombat». It includes the most important games in the bloody fighting series. In addition, there is the museum section, which is enriched with interviews, development notes and videos that tell the story behind «Mortal Kombat».

When: 30 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

Multiplayer: no

«Mina the Hollower» - 8-bit love

The studio behind the brilliant «Shovel Knight» will soon be releasing the next pixelated retro game. You play Mina, who sets out to save a cursed island. It is visually and playfully reminiscent of titles such as «Castlevania» and not just because of the whip. The design should delight all 8-bit fans and I'm not worried about the gameplay either.

When: 31 October

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

Multiplayer: no

Game preview September Which game are you looking forward to the most? "Ghost of Yōtei" "Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2" "Digimon Story Time Stranger" "Castle of Heart: Retold" "2XKO" "Seafarer: The Ship Sim" "Kingmakers" "Yooka-Replaylee" "Bye Sweet Carole" "Absolum" "Little Nightmares 3" "Battlefield 6" "Dreams of Another" "Reach" "Ball x Pit" "Pokèmon Legends: Z-A" "Pax Dei" "Fellowship" "Keeper" "Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2" "Ninja Gaiden 4" "Painkiller" "Jurassic World Evolution 3" "Dispatch" "Tormented Souls 2" "Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault" "Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit" "Wreckreation" "Simon the Sorcerer Origins" "The Outer Worlds 2" "ARC Raiders" "Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake" "Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection" "Mina the Hollower" another Entry conditions Participate

¹ Switch 1 version, which is also compatible with the Switch 2.

I like this article! 20 people like this article







