These are the new PS Plus games for the Extra and Premium subscription in February 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 13.2.2026

Sony has unveiled the Playstation Plus Extra and Premium games for February. Among others, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" will be available from 17 February.

After the Essential games for February, Sony has announced the expansion of its games catalogue. From 17 February, ten more games will be available to Extra and Premium members. The highlight is undoubtedly «Marvel's Spider-Man 2», which will be added to the plan at no extra cost almost a year and a half after its release. But there are also interesting titles to discover beyond the superhero blockbuster.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus plan Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium Membership

«Disney Pixar Wall-E»

When: 17 February

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2008



«Disney Pixar Wall-E» is a classic action platformer based on the animated film of the same name. You control the little clean-up robot through the deserted, littered Earth and later through the Axiom space station. The game combines simple jumping passages, easy puzzles and short skill interludes that are clearly based on the film storyline.

In terms of gameplay, the title remains deliberately uncomplicated. The levels are clearly designed, the tasks are clearly structured and the level of difficulty is moderate. Technically, «Wall-E» reflects the state of the art of the late 2000s, but runs stably and without restrictions on current consoles. In terms of content, the focus is less on gameplay depth and more on the atmosphere of the film.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Marvel's Spider-Man 2»

When: 17 February

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



In «Marvel's Spider-Man 2» you control Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an expanded Marvel New York. You switch quickly between the two characters, utilising their different abilities and using new movement options such as the web wings to traverse the city.

At its core, it remains an action adventure with a strong flow: you combine air and ground combos, parry, dodge and use gadgets, while missions guide you through story sequences, side tasks and large set pieces. Narratively, the game condenses personal conflicts with the appearance of Venom and other threats that directly affect the heroes' everyday lives.

«Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown»

When: 17 February

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



«Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown» focuses on open-world racing as a lifestyle game. You move freely through a large game world, discover roads, collect cars and compete in races and events, which are often embedded online. More than 120 licensed vehicles await you, including brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Bugatti.

Instead of a classic, strictly managed career, the focus is on social competition: you meet other drivers in the open world, compete in challenges and build up your status through victories, new vehicles and tuning. The driving experience is orientated towards accessible simulation, with enough depth to ensure that vehicle choice and setup make a difference.

«Neva»

When: 17 February

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«Neva» tells an emotional adventure that you experience primarily through movement, atmosphere and a close companion relationship. As a young woman, you travel through a world that is visibly decaying and are bound to a wolf pup that grows stronger and displays new behaviours as you progress.

In terms of gameplay, you combine exploration, light puzzles and action passages without the game ever becoming a pure battlefield. It relies on clear, technically precise sequences that guide you through changing landscapes and deliberately play out moods.

Instead of lots of dialogue, visual language, music and timing convey the story. This makes Neva feel more like a tightly edited adventure with a focus on emotion and rhythm than an open sandbox.

«Season: A Letter to the Future»

When: 17 February

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«Season: A Letter to the Future» focuses on the beauty of fleeting moments. You travel through a world on the brink of mysterious change and document impressions, conversations and memories with analogue tools.

The game focuses on a calm pace of exploration and invites you to be mindful of your surroundings. Each encounter provides fragments of a culture that is on the verge of disappearing. It is less about risk or action and more about atmosphere, curiosity and reflection. The melancholic mood is reinforced by a subtle score that accompanies your observations.

«Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin»

When: 17 February

Where: PS4

Year: 2021



«Monster Hunter Stories 2» translates the familiar universe into a turn-based role-playing game. You are not a hunter, but a rider, and collect monster eggs, raise «Monsties» and fight with them as a team. In battle, you read patterns, choose suitable attack types and build up a tactical group using skills, equipment and synergies.

The focus is on progression and loyalty: Your success depends on how you develop monsties, combine genes and prepare your squad for new enemy types. There is also exploration, quests and a story-driven structure that takes you through different regions.

«Monster Hunter Stories»

When: 17 February

Where: PS4

Year: 2017



«Monster Hunter Stories» offers the same mix of role-playing, monster breeding and strategic battles, but in a slightly more classic form. The new museum mode gives you additional insight into the creation of the world, characters and creatures.

The game focuses on the bond between Rider and monster and tells a more accessible story than the second instalment. Graphically, it looks simpler but charming.

«Venba»

When: 17 February

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



«Venba» is a narrative-driven cookery game that tells the story of an immigrant family. You prepare traditional Tamil dishes and learn how food shapes identity, memory and community. Each cooking sequence is designed to be interactive and is complemented by dialogues that deepen the relationship between the Family members.

The game deliberately remains compact and structures its chapters in such a way that you can quickly move from one everyday situation to the next. Visually, it relies on a clear, stylised look that conveys emotions through facial expressions, colours and calm staging.

«Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition»

When: 17 February

Where: PS5

Year: 2022



In «Echoes of the End» you control the powerful mage Ryn through a world reminiscent of the landscapes of Iceland. The action-adventure game combines magical abilities with a narrative structure that takes you deep into political intrigue and personal conflicts. Ryn can manipulate matter, which plays an important role in both battles and puzzles.

«Rugby 25»

When: 17 February

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



«Rugby 25» recreates international rugby with extensive licences and realistic game physics. The game features over 140 national teams and more than 150 club teams as well as competitions such as URC, Premiership Rugby, Top 14, MLR and Super Rugby. The realisation is based on detailed animations and a physics-based collision and movement display that authentically reproduces duels, passes and tactical sequences.

In addition, «Rugby 25» includes a career mode in which teams can be trained, squads planned and tournaments managed. You can also create your own players, teams and stadiums with the integrated Academy.

Header image: Insomniac Games

