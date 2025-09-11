News + Trends 9 0

These are the new PS Plus games for the Extra and Premium subscription in September 2025

From mid-September, eight titles will be added to the PlayStation Plus range: from the wrestling spectacle of "WWE 2K25" to the tactical strategy of "Persona 5 Tactica" and survival experiences such as "Green Hell" and "Crow Country".

Sony has unveiled the new games for the PlayStation Plus catalogue in September 2025. From 16 September, subscribers to the Extra and Premium tiers will have access to a range of new titles. The line-up covers a wide range of genres - from turn-based strategy and survival horror to wrestling action and a PS2 classic.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium membership

«Legacy of Kain: Defiance»

When: 16 September

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 1998 or 2019



With «Legacy of Kain: Defiance», a classic from the PS2 era returns. The action-adventure game continues the saga of Kain and Raziel, two central figures in the vampire mythology of Nosgoth. For the first time, you can control both characters directly and utilise their different abilities: Kain with superhuman strength and telekinesis, Raziel with his ghostly agility.

In terms of content, the game continues the complex narrative of the series and delivers dark fantasy with a philosophical undertone. In terms of gameplay, you can expect a mixture of combat, puzzles and exploration.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«WWE 2K25»

When: 16 September

Where: PS5 / PS4

Year: 2025



«WWE 2K25» is the latest instalment of the wrestling simulation from 2K Sports and focuses on the story of the so-called Bloodline Dynasty: a central faction in the WWE Universe of recent years. The campaign lets you replay key moments from this storyline and offers both historic matches and alternative scenarios. Roman Reigns, the Usos and other members of the Anoa'i family take centre stage.

The game features an expanded roster with current superstars and legends. The MyRise campaign has also been revised: You play an up-and-coming Superstar fighting his way through the NXT division to change the WWE from the inside out. In the process, you will encounter familiar faces, make decisions with consequences and experience a story that is based more closely on the TV shows than ever before.

For wrestling fans, this is a comprehensive package that has been brought up to date and will provide hours of action in the virtual ring.

«Persona 5: Tactica»

When: 16 September

Where: PS5 / PS4

Year: 2023



The Phantom Thieves are back: this time not in a classic JRPG, but in a strategy spin-off. «Persona 5: Tactica» translates the style of the series into a grid-based battle system in which you plan attacks, utilise synergies and take a tactical approach with special powers.

In terms of content, you are immersed in a parallel world characterised by a military dictatorship and socially critical topics. Despite the new gameplay, the look remains unmistakable: colourful and playful. Fans of the main series will discover familiar characters, while newcomers are given an accessible, tactically challenging entry point.

«Green Hell»

When: 16 September

Where: PS5 / PS4

Year: 2018



It's humid, the air is stifling and the insects are buzzing incessantly - that's how «Green Hell» begins. The survival game confronts you with the dangers of the Amazon rainforest. Foraging, crafting and building shelters are necessary to survive.

But the challenge doesn't end with physical needs: Isolation, disease and psychological pressure are just as much a part of the game as poisonous animals or hostile tribes. Every decision can have consequences, whether it's the choice of food or building a campfire. «Green Hell» sees itself as a realistic survival scenario that relies on constant tension.

«Fate/Samurai Remnant»

When: 16 September

Where: PS5 / PS4

Year: 2023



With «Fate/Samurai Remnant» you can expect an action RPG that combines a historical Japanese atmosphere with fantasy. In the Edo period, you plunge into the «Waxing Moon Ritual», a battle for power and immortality. Your hero is joined by legendary Servants, who provide variety with supernatural powers.

The gameplay combines fast-paced action with role-playing elements such as character development and tactical support. Graphically, the game stands out with its detailed backdrops that combine historical architecture with fantastic effects.

«The Invincible»

When: 16 September

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



«The Invincible» is based on the novel of the same name by Polish author Stanisław Lem and brings a science fiction narrative to the PlayStation. As an astronaut, you explore the inhospitable planet Regis III after your crew disappears without a trace.

Instead of combat, the game focuses on exploration, dialogue and decisions that shape the course of the story. Your character investigates the ruins of alien civilisations and is confronted with philosophical questions about technology, consciousness and humanity.

Optically, «The Invincible» presents itself in a detailed retro-futuristic style that is strongly reminiscent of 1950s science fiction. The title sees itself as a narrative adventure in which the story takes centre stage.

«Crown Country»

When: 16 September

Where: PS5 / PS4

Year: 2024



«Crown Country» is a survival horror that deliberately recalls the atmosphere of classic representatives of the genre from the 90s. The setting is an abandoned amusement park that you explore as a player. Dark corridors, puzzles and unexpected encounters characterise the experience.

Instead of constant action, the title focuses on psychological horror and the feeling of constant uncertainty. The visuals combine modern technology with retro elements, creating a mixture of the familiar and the new. In terms of content, the focus is on exploring and uncovering the mysterious background story of the park. Combat is reduced, resources are scarce - just like in survival horror in the past.

«Conscript»

When: 16 September

Where: PS5

Year: 2020



The trenches of the First World War are an unusual setting for survival horror - «Conscript» makes consistent use of it. You play a French soldier fighting for survival amidst fog, dirt and destruction. Instead of modern equipment, scarce ammunition, close combat and the constant threat of the environment dominate.

The gameplay is based on classics of the genre: locked doors, puzzles and juggling with scarce resources. This is reinforced by an oppressive setting that makes the confinement and hopelessness tangible. «Conscript» focuses less on shock moments and more on a dense, merciless atmosphere.

