These are the new PS Plus games in July

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 26.6.2025

Three new games, a free weekend and exclusive discounts: PS Plus offers more than just new titles in July.

Sony is celebrating 15 years of Playstation Plus. In July 2025, you can also expect three new games as part of the monthly Playstation Plus offer, which will be available from 1 July to 4 August. During this time, you can add and download the games to your game library for free. They will be playable for as long as your PlayStation Plus subscription is active. If you cancel your plan, you will lose access to these games. As soon as you reactivate your plan, you can play them again.

This month's big highlight is undoubtedly «Diablo IV». You can also look forward to a traditional fighting game and a meditative climbing adventure. I'll introduce you to the three games in more detail below.

«Diablo IV» (PS5, PS4)

«Diablo IV» is an action role-playing game from Blizzard Entertainment that takes you into the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary. The story takes place 50 years after the events of «Diablo III: Reaper of Souls» and centres on the return of the demoness Lilith. You choose from five playable classes - barbarian, sorceress, druid, hunter or necromancer - and develop your character through a skill system. The characters can be either male or female. The open game world is divided into five regions. In addition to the main campaign, numerous side quests, world bosses, dungeons and PvP zones await you.

«The King of Fighters XV» (PS5, PS4)

With «The King of Fighters XV», SNK is bringing the latest instalment of its traditional fighting game series to Playstation Plus. The game is based on a 3-on-3 team fighting system in which you select three fighters and use them strategically. A total of 39 characters are available to you, including familiar figures such as Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami and Terry Bogard as well as new fighters. Technically, the game should impress with smooth animations, detailed arenas and a stable online mode. The story is told in cutscenes and follows on from the events of the previous games. The game offers tutorials and simplified control options for beginners.

«Jusant» (PS5)

«Jusant» is a calm, atmospheric climbing game from French studio Don't Nod. The focus is on climbing a gigantic tower that bears witness to an abandoned civilisation. You control a mute main character who uses ropes, pitons and holds to find various routes to the top. You have to keep an eye on your stamina and take a tactical approach. The game deliberately dispenses with dialogue and instead relies on visual storytelling and a calming soundscape. The controls are precise and convey a realistic climbing experience.

15 years of Playstation Plus: the anniversary

In addition to the new games, Sony is also launching the celebrations for the 15th anniversary of Playstation Plus in July. Various promotions await you throughout the summer, including exclusive discounts, events and limited-time game trials: for example, for «WWE 2K25» or «Monster Hunter Wilds» for Premium members.

Sony is also organising an online multiplayer weekend: On Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 June (0:01am to 11:59pm local time), you can take part in online multiplayer matches for free, all without a Playstation Plus membership.

What levels are there in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three levels: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offer with an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest level, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trial versions of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

Header image: Blizzard

