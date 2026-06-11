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These are the new PS Plus games in June 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 11.6.2026

Sony is adding eight titles to its games catalogue in June 2026. The selection ranges from "Final Fantasy XVI" and "Sonic X Shadow Generations" to "Kingdom Come: Deliverance", "Farming Simulator 25" and the PS2 classic "Gitaroo Man".

June begins in the Playstation Plus catalogue with a question that only video games can ask: Would you rather fight god-like eikons, till a rice paddy or rescue a friend in a second reality today?

The eight new titles will appear in the Playstation Plus catalogue from 16 June. «Gitaroo Man» is the only new addition for Premium membership. The other games are available for Extra and Premium subscribers.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium membership

«Gitaroo Man» (2001)

When: 16 June

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Football simulation / sports game

*Game type: Singleplayer



«Gitaroo Man» is a rhythm game from the PS2 era and is still an idiosyncratic cult title today. You play U-1, an insecure boy who becomes a hero with a legendary guitar. The game tells this story in a shrill, colourful and deliberately over-the-top way. Music is no mere accompaniment here, but the central combat mechanic.

In the duels, you follow rhythm lines, press buttons at the right moment and defend yourself against musical attacks. Each encounter works like a song with its own dramaturgy. Sometimes you play aggressively, sometimes you dodge, sometimes you hold out for longer passages. As a result, «Gitaroo Man» combines reaction, timing and staging in a way that still seems unusual today.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Final Fantasy XVI» (2023)

When: 16 June

Where: PS5

Genre: Action role-playing game

*Game type: Singleplayer



«Final Fantasy XVI» tells a dark fantasy story full of power struggles, betrayal and personal loss. At the centre is Clive Rosfield, who seeks his own path in the world of Valisthea between feuding empires, political intrigue and the powerful forces of the Eikons. The game focuses much more on action than previous instalments in the series. You control Clive directly, dodge attacks, counter enemies and combine sword strikes with supernatural abilities.

The staging is one of the game's greatest strengths. «Final Fantasy XVI» often thinks of battles as dramatic climaxes, not just playful obstacles. The battles with the Eikons in particular seem big, loud and deliberately exaggerated. At the same time, the game's narrative remains clear. You don't explore a completely open world, but follow a strongly orchestrated story with side quests, quieter moments and lots of cutscenes.

«Sonic X Shadow Generations» (2024)

When: 16 June

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action platformer

*Game type: Singleplayer



«Sonic X Shadow Generations» combines a revised version of «Sonic Generations» with a new campaign centred around Shadow. The basic principle remains classic: you run at high speed through colourful tracks, jump over chasms, collect rings and search for the cleanest line through the levels. Lateral 2D passages alternate with modern 3D sections.

The «Sonic» part thrives on nostalgia and recognition. Many tracks take familiar locations from the series' history and translate them into a faster, smoother format. The Shadow part brings a darker tone and its own abilities to the game. Not only does Shadow move differently, his campaign also focuses more on his past and the conflict with Black Doom.

«Kingdom Come: Deliverance» (2018)

When: 16 June

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Open-world role-playing game

*Game type: Singleplayer



«Kingdom Come: Deliverance» takes you to Bohemia in the early 15th century. You play as Henry, the son of a blacksmith, who is drawn into a political and military conflict after an attack on his village. The game dispenses with fantasy elements and instead favours historical grounding. There is no magic, no monsters and no superhuman heroic powers.

This is precisely why the world feels different to many role-playing games. Heinrich doesn't start out as a trained fighter, but as a young man with limited abilities. You have to learn to fight, practise reading, build your reputation and deal with the social rules of the game world. Your clothing, appearance and decisions will influence how other characters react to you.

The battles also require patience. You don't just wildly strike at opponents, but pay attention to direction, distance, stamina and timing. The game quickly penalises mistakes.

«Life is Strange: Double Exposure» (2024)

When: 16 June

Where: PS5

Genre: Narrative adventure game

*Game type: Singleplayer



«Life is Strange: Double Exposure» begins with a murder, two realities and a heroine who cannot shake off her past. Max Caulfield now works as a photographer at Caledon University. When her friend Safi is found dead, Max tries to utilise her old powers. But instead of turning back time, she opens the door to a second reality in which Safi is still alive.

The result is a quiet mystery case with an emotional core. You investigate places, talk to students and university staff and switch between two versions of the same world. Clues from one reality help you to make progress in the other. At the same time, the game poses the question of how far Max can go to save someone.

«Farming Simulator 25» (2024)

When: 16 June

Where: PS5

Genre: Simulation

*Game type: Singleplayer & Multiplayer



«Farming Simulator 25» turns farming into a predictable routine. You cultivate fields, buy machines, keep animals, build up production chains and expand your farm step by step. Progress is not achieved through spectacular twists and turns, but through better processes. A new tractor, a larger field or an additional production line directly change how you organise your working day.

The 2025 instalment expands the series to include new crops such as rice and spinach. There are also new regions, including an East Asian-influenced map, North American landscapes and Central European environments. More than 400 machines from over 150 manufacturers make up the fleet. This may sound technical at first, but it is part of the core fascination. Every machine fulfils a specific task, every investment has practical consequences.

On its own, the game functions as a calm, almost meditative economic simulation. In multiplayer, it becomes a joint farm project in which tasks are distributed and several players work in parallel.

«Blades of Fire» (2025)

When: 16 June

Where: PS5

Genre: Action-Adventure

*Game type: Singleplayer



«Blades of Fire» focuses on heavy combat, handmade weapons and a dark fantasy world. You play Aran de Lira, a warrior in a realm where metal turns to stone. Weapons are rare and valuable as a result. The game makes this not just a narrative detail, but a central system: you forge your weapons yourself and determine how they behave in battle.

This changes the way you look at equipment. A sword is not just a number with higher damage, but a tool with weight, reach and characteristics. You decide which shape suits your style and how you attack opponents with it. The fights are deliberately ponderous and physical. Every strike needs timing, every wrong move can put you in danger.

«Black Desert» (2017)

When: 16 June

Where: PS5

Genre: MMORPG / online role-playing game

*Game type: Multiplayer



«Black Desert» is an online role-playing game with a large open world and many parallel systems. You create a character, choose a class and work your way through battles, quests, guild activities and life skills. The combat system runs in real time and feels much more direct than in many classic MMORPGs. Instead of only triggering abilities from bars, you actively move, combine attacks and react to enemies.

In addition to the battles, the game offers many activities off the main paths. You can trade, fish, cook, gather, practise alchemy, breed horses or join a guild.

Header image: Square Enix

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