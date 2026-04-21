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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in April and May 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 21.4.2026

In the Xbox Game Pass at the end of April, you can lead fantasy armies into battle in "Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era", blast your way through hordes of enemies in "Trepang2" and fight for survival on an ice planet in "Aphelion".

Microsoft is following up with the Xbox Game Pass. Following the first wave in April, more games will be added to the plan between 21 April and 5 May. The selection ranges from science fiction adventures and bloody shooter action to strategy, snow sports and classic role-playing games.

I have already presented some of the articles from the new announcement in the previous article. These include «Little Rocket Lab», «Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato», «Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors» and «Kiln».

News + Trends These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in April 2026 by Kim Muntinga

What are the Xbox Game Pass levels? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games that can be played on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Aphelion»

When: 28 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Aphelion» is a third-person science fiction adventure from Don't Nod. You start as astronaut Ariane, who has to survive after crash-landing on a frozen planet. She searches for her injured partner Thomas and fights her way through a hostile environment.

Later you also control Thomas. The game tells its story from two perspectives. The focus is on exploration, orientation and the relationship between the two characters.

«Trepang2»

When: 29 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



The first-person shooter «Trepang2» throws you into a near future, gives you superhuman abilities and rushes you through rooms full of enemies. You move quickly, dodge attacks and use raw firepower. Instead of long preparation, the next aggressive step forwards is what counts. Firefights escalate quickly, explosions and melee attacks keep you constantly on the move.

The game relies on pressure, speed and bloody staging. There are tactics, but they are subordinate to the fast pace. The decisive factor is how quickly you react, how well you control groups of opponents and how consistently you use your skills.

«Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era» (Game Preview)

When: 29 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



With «Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era», a traditional strategy series returns. The prequel focuses on turn-based fantasy strategy with heroes, armies, spells and contested maps. You explore the game world turn by turn, securing resources, recruiting units and expanding your power base. In battles, it's not reaction but planning that counts: Which units do you deploy? Where do you position them? When do you use magic?

«Sledding Game» (Game Preview)

When: 30 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Sledding Game» turns winter sports into a social playground. You don't just race, but slide down snow-covered slopes with other players, build ramps, try out tricks and regularly land in the snow.

A proximity voice chat is designed to make encounters more spontaneous: Whoever falls next to you doesn't just shout after you in text chat, but directly into your ear. There are also customisable animal avatars, ragdoll accidents and a yeti that causes additional unrest in the game world.

«TerraTech Legion»

When: 30 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



In «TerraTech Legion» every battle begins in the workshop. You build your own combat vehicle from individual blocks, equip weapons and components and then throw the construction against masses of robotic opponents.

The game combines vehicle construction with bullet hell action: more and more enemies, projectiles and explosions accumulate on the screen. The decisive factor is whether your machine can withstand the pressure. More firepower helps, but can come at the expense of manoeuvrability or stability. Other components change how your vehicle drives, rams or survives.

«Final Fantasy V»

When: 5 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



«Final Fantasy V» is one of the classic instalments in the role-playing game series and focuses on playful freedom within a traditional adventure. The story revolves around crystals that secure the balance of the world and a group of companions who are drawn into a growing threat.

The job system is a key feature. Characters can take on different roles, such as warriors, mages or other specialised classes, and learn new skills as a result. This allows you to put together your party flexibly and adapt it to battles or personal preferences.

These games are leaving the Game Pass

At the end of the month, several titles will also disappear from the Xbox Game Pass. On 30 April, «Citizen Sleeper», «Creatures of Ava», «Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2», «Endless Legend 2», «Goat Simulator», «Goat Simulator Remastered», «Hunt Showdown 1896», «NHL 24» via EA Play and «Revenge of the Savage Planet» will leave the service.

The platforms affected vary depending on the game. Some titles disappear from cloud, console and PC, others only from individual areas.

Header image: Hooded Horse

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