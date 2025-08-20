News + Trends 10 0

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in August 2025 (part 2)

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 20.8.2025

The new games in the second half of the month take you into the Middle Ages as a blacksmith tycoon, into a sandbox world as a crazy goat and as a teenager investigating a series of murders.

Microsoft has unveiled the second wave of games that will be released in the Xbox Game Pass in August. It is a mixture of new releases and (partially reissued) classics.

Here you can find out which games will be released when, on which platforms they are available and which Game Pass level you need to play them.

The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Core, Standard and Ultimate. In addition, the PC Game Pass is only available for this platform. The Core level offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 40 games and member discounts. Standard extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Blacksmith Master» (Game Preview)

When: as of now /

Where: PC /

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass /

How about an industrial tycoon game in the Middle Ages? In «Blacksmith Master» you manage everything to do with blacksmithing. You set up your forge, hire Mitarbeiter subordinates and ensure that they produce the desired products and sell them in your shop. From jewellery and weapons to household items, everything is included. In mines you extract ores and gemstones, in the forests lumberjacks chop down trees for your forge furnaces. What you don't mine yourself, you buy through trade relations.

The game was only released in Early Access in May.

«Void/Breaker»

When: as of now /

Where: PC /

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass /

In this roguelite first-person shooter, you're stuck in an eternal cycle fighting a vicious AI. You die and start all over again with new abilities and weapons - and the decision of how and via which paths you want to proceed. The environment can also be destroyed, which you can use to your advantage. The game promises action-packed battles with lots of movement and a «revolutionary weapon modding system».

A brand new trailer for the Early Access launch on 19 August was released at Gamescom:

«Goat Simulator: Remastered»

When: 20 August /

Where: Xbox Series X|S /

How: new with Game Pass Standard /

In the equally well-known and popular «Goat Simulator», you play a goat on speed who has an entire sandbox game world at his disposal for [strike:destruction]creative remodelling. The game doesn't take itself too seriously, and that's where the fun lies: kick NPCs around, fly around, play with physics and do whatever comes to mind. For the remastered version, developer Coffee Stain Studios has given the original game from 2014 a facelift.

«Persona 4 Golden»

When: 20 August /

Where: Cloud, Console, and PC /

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard /

«Persona 4 Golden» is a game about young adults in Japan who are confronted with a series of murders - and are actually searching for the meaning of life. The JRPG focuses on the protagonist and his friends, who end up in another world on their adventure.

«Herdling»

When: 21 August /

Where: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S /

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass /

This promises to be a heart-warming story: Your character is alone and has to sleep under the bridge - that's when he meets a fuzzy, giant creature in a littered backyard that needs help. You lead the adorable animal out of the city and into the mountains, while other animals join you. On your journey, you have to make sure that nothing happens to your herd. Together you will overcome obstacles and discover secrets in the snowy plateaus. «Herdling» will be released on 21 August.

«Gears of War: Reloaded»

When: 26 August /

Where: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S /

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass /

«Reloaded» will be released on 26 August and is a heavily remastered version of the original «Gears of War» from 2006. The third-person shooter focuses on tactical, team-based action.

The new version includes all the content that appeared for the original after its release as well as a bonus campaign, multiplayer maps and additional characters.

«Dragon Age: The Veilguard»

When: 28 August /

Where: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S /

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass /

The single-player role-playing game was released in 2024 and your task is to stop the elven god Fen'Harel, who wants to connect the physical world with the void. Together with your companions, you embark on a journey that leads you into a battle against the gods.

These games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass in August

Nothing lasts forever and so a few games will be leaving the Game Pass pool on 31 August. You only have a few days left to give these games another chance:

«Ben 10 Power Trip»

«Borderlands 3»

«Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay»

«Sea of Stars»

«This War of Mine: Final Cut»

Header image: Coffee Stain Studios

