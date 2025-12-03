News + Trends 5 1

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in December 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 3.12.2025

While "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" starts as the big highlight of the month, titles such as "Death Howl", "A Game About Digging A Hole" and "Bratz: Rhythm & Style" provide unusual splashes of colour in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

In the last month of the year, Microsoft is creating a cross-section of the latest games in the Game Pass: narrative adventures, tactical roguelikes, classic fighting game design and experimental indies. The big highlight is of course «Indiana Jones and the Great Circle». But beyond that, the selection also offers enough material for very different styles of play.

What levels are available with the Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass for PC only. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Monster Train 2»

When: 03 December

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«Monster Train 2» continues the deck-building roguelike of its predecessor. Once again, you control a hellish train through enemy territories, with each stop requiring new tactical decisions.

The interplay between the map deck, unit positioning and resource management is more complex, but remains transparent enough for you to develop your own strategies. Battles reward synergies: If you combine summons with spells correctly, strong chain effects are created. Long-term progression, permanent upgrades and new compartments for your platoon ensure an overarching motivational arc. Visually, the game remains true to its unmistakable style: colourful, dark and with humorous accents.

«Spray Paint Simulator»

When: 03 December

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«Spray Paint Simulator» is dedicated to the art of spraying. You design walls, furniture or entire interiors with different nozzles, textures and colours. The game places a surprising amount of emphasis on realistic colour gradients: paint drips, covers to varying degrees and changes its effect depending on the material. The jobs range from decorative designs to complex projects with predetermined topics.

The calm process and free design options create an almost meditative flow of play. Without time pressure, you can experiment, colour over mistakes or try out completely new styles.

«33 Immortals» (Game Preview)

When: 04 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«33 Immortals» focuses on co-op action for up to 33 players at the same time. The title combines roguelike elements with spontaneous raid mechanics: You join a running group, fight your way through procedurally generated zones and face oversized bosses. Each run brings new equipment, abilities and role-specific advantages.

Despite the high number of players, the action remains surprisingly structured because attack phases, retreat areas and group mechanics are clearly recognisable. The stylised fantasy look gives the large battles an overview and character.

«Indiana Jones and the Great Circle»

When: 04 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«Indiana Jones and the Great Circle» brings the famous archaeologist into a modern action-adventure game that relies heavily on cinematic staging. You travel to iconic locations, investigate ruins, solve classic mechanic puzzles and survive dynamic escape sequences. The mix of climbing, fighting and exploring flows seamlessly into one another, so that the story is constantly driven forward.

Indiana Jones remains present as a character: humorous, experienced and always oscillating between risk and the drive for knowledge. The game uses linear sections as well as semi-open areas to create variety in the pace. The presentation is reminiscent of modern adventure films: with lots of movement, striking images and a clear focus on atmosphere. Our colleague Philipp is enthusiastic about the game in his review:

«Routine»

When: 04 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC, handheld

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Routine» is a sci-fi horror that relies on psychological suspense rather than jump scares. The deserted moon base appears sober, cold and alien. Noises, shadows and the flickering light determine your progress. Enemies are rarely visible but constantly present, creating a feeling of latent threat.

You search for clues to the disappearance of the crew, open up cordoned-off areas and use technologies that are as helpful as they are risky. Routine thrives on its sound design, slow rhythm and claustrophobic confinement.

«A Game About Digging A Hole»

When: 09 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Handheld

How: Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«A Game About Digging A Hole» is a deliberately minimalist exploration game that is all about digging. You buy a small house with a nondescript garden and eventually start digging a hole. The deeper you dig, the more the surroundings change. Layers, materials and structures hint that something is hidden beneath the garden.

The calm atmosphere, minimalist style and slow progression create an almost meditative flow to the game. Many decisions are made intuitively: Which tools do you buy? What do you do with the resources you find? The game deliberately avoids clear objectives or dramatic twists and leaves you room to find your own rhythm.

«Death Howl»

When: 09 December

Where: PC, handheld

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Death Howl» combines deckbuilding with a dark adventure of loss and retribution. You control a mother who wanders through nightmarish regions in search of her missing son. Each stage brings new enemies, decisions and cards that you combine tactically. The battles are turn-based but dynamic thanks to totems, synergy effects and short action windows.

The world is eerie and oppressive, characterised by hand-drawn scenery and melancholic music that creates constant tension. The story unfolds slowly through encounters, places and memories, without ever explaining too much.

«Dome Keeper»

When: 09 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC, handheld

How: Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Dome Keeper» combines roguelike, tower defence and mining into a focused, tactical gameplay. You dig for resources under your protective dome, upgrade equipment and defend yourself against attacks from alien creatures. The excitement comes from the alternating calm and hectic pace: digging and making decisions efficiently underground, while above ground you have to react quickly and make the best use of your defences. Every game is different because the structure, waves of enemies and locations vary.

«Mortal Kombat 1»

When: 10 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Mortal Kombat 1» brings back the traditional fighting game series in a modern remake. The combat system mixes fast combos, hard hits and tactical breaks, while the new supporter system provides additional combat options. The arenas are detailed, partly destructible and give each match a clear identity.

The campaign tells an alternative version of the familiar universe and relies heavily on cinematic staging. Fatalities, brutalities and signature moves remain spectacular and deliberately exaggerated without creating artificial distance.

«Bratz: Rhythm & Style»

When: 11 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Bratz: Rhythm & Style» is aimed at fans of fashion, music and lifestyle games and puts a modern spin on the Bratz brand. You accompany the characters on little fashion adventures, design outfits, take part in dance and music sequences and create photo galleries or short challenges.

The game focuses less on mechanics and more on creative forms of expression: You combine items of clothing, choose styles, colours and accessories and present your looks in themed scenes. The music forms the rhythmic framework, while mini-games provide variety. The tone remains light, colourful and friendly.

These games are leaving the Game Pass

On 15 December 2025, «Mortal Kombat 11», «Still Wakes the Deep» and «Wildfrost» will disappear from the plan. On 31 December 2025, «Carrion» and «Hell Let Loose» will also follow.

Header image: Bethesda

