These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in November 2025 (part 2)

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 5.11.2025

The second wave of games in November brings you a colourful mix of different genres in the Game Pass. You play a raw egg, explore the void, shoot Nazis and build a city of mice.

Microsoft has unveiled the second wave of games that will be released in the Xbox Game Pass in November. As always, it is a mixture of new releases and (partially re-released) classics. All titles will be released over the next few weeks and are available for cloud, console or PC, depending on the subscription level.

«Sniper Elite: Resistance»

When: 5 November

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Premium



In the tactical stealth shooter «Sniper Elite: Resistance» you take on the Third Reich and get the opportunity to shoot lots of Nazis. You play the British agent Harry Hawker. Your mission is to work with the French Resistance to prevent the Nazis from developing a wonder weapon on an idyllic castle site in France.

There is a campaign that you can play alone or in co-op with two players, as well as a PvP and a Survival mode. The game was released on 30 January 2025.

«Egging On»

When: 6 November

Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Things get really crazy in «Egging On». Haven't you always wanted to egg yourself through a course as a raw egg? This is a single-player 3D platformer in which you have to bring the egg safely to a high target point. The challenge lies in the realistic physics of the egg, which reacts to every wobble, roll and jump. If it breaks, you have to start all over again. You start in a chicken coop and work your way through a farm shop, a factory and other courses.

«Egging On» is available directly on release in the Game Pass.

«Whiskerwood»

When: 6 November

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Optically, the city-builder strategy game «Whiskerwood» is reminiscent of «Timberborn» - but instead of beavers, you play mice. You build a settlement on a procedurally generated island map, which is used to pay high tribute payments to cats. To do this, you build complex production chains that also utilise conveyor belts. There are seasons, each of which brings its own challenges and opportunities.

The game is available directly in the Game Pass at the start of Early Access.

«Voidtrain»

When: 7 November

Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium



In addition to the single-player mode, there is an online co-op for up to four players. The game was released in Early Access in 2023 and will be released in full on 7 November 2025.

«Great God Grove»

When: 11 November

Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium



The adventure game «Great God Grove» is also quite creative. The game, which was released in 2024, impresses with its stylised 2D/2.5D look and quirky humour. The plot revolves around an impending apocalypse: the gods in the eponymous grove (Grove) are so divided and distracted that they are no longer looking after the world. So it's up to you to save the world.

You are the gods' new postman. Your tool is a kind of dialogue cannon. You use it to suck in speech bubbles with lines of dialogue from other characters and fire them elsewhere to solve word-based puzzles, settle disputes and reconcile the gods.

«Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris»

When: 11 November

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium



«Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris» is older: The game was originally released in 2014 and is an action-adventure game with a focus on puzzles and top-down shooter elements in an isometric perspective. You play as Lara Croft who, together with her rival Carter Bell, accidentally frees the evil god Seth in Egypt and awakens the gods Isis and Horus at the same time.

Seth doesn't hesitate and plans to enslave humanity. Lara Croft wants to prevent this and needs the help of the god Osiris. He is indisposed because he is scattered into individual fragments. You employ Carter Bell, Isis and Horus to find the fragments and revive Osiris.

«Pigeon Simulator»

When: 11 November

Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



The pigeons are loose! «At first glance, Pigeon Simulator» is reminiscent of the infamous «Goat Simulator». The chaotic co-op action adventure game has a humorous focus on destruction and physics. The storyline breaks away from the pure animal simulator genre and puts you in the role of an agent of the top-secret Paranormal Examination & Kontainment (P.E.K.) Unit.

You are tasked with tracking down, neutralising and extracting dangerous anomalous creatures in the city of «New Squawk City» in order to protect the human population and keep the existence of the P.E.K. a secret. The game is primarily designed for online co-op mode and can be played with up to four feathered agents. It will be available directly in the Game Pass on release.

«Relic Hunters Legend»

When: 12 November

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium



An online shooter should not be missing from the new wave of games. «Relic Hunters Legend» is set in a colourful cartoon galaxy oppressed by the tyrannical Duke Ducan. You join the Relic Hunters, who are tasked with recovering stolen relics in order to overthrow Ducan's regime. There is a story campaign with around 30 hours of gameplay as well as online multiplayer modes.

«Winter Burrow»

When: 12 November

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Winter Burrow is a cosy survival and crafting adventure in a third-person perspective with lovely 2D graphics. You take on the role of a little mouse who returns to his old home in the forest after a long absence. Winter has set in and your den has been destroyed. In the harsh, snowy environment, you collect resources and build tools to rebuild your den and survive the winter.

These games will be leaving the Game Pass soon

On 15 November, you'll have to say goodbye to these six titles from the Game Pass catalogue:

«Blacksmith Master»

«Football Manager 2024»

«Football Manager 2024 Console Edition»

«Frostpunk»

«Spirittea»

«S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl»

Header image: Rebellion

