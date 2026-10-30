These bookends look good even without books

Hübsch Socle Bookend Natural
25 x 23 x 10 cm
Stone, steel, wood, ceramic: These five stands from this year's '3daysofdesign' show how much character a simple object can have.
You read a book – sure. But does it have to disappear back onto the shelf right after? At 3daysofdesign, I discovered a few stands that prove: with the right base, your reading material becomes an object you'll never want to close again. Here are my favorites.
I discovered it in "The Library" – the room that the Danish brand Muuto set up together with Spacon for its twentieth anniversary. Among books, materials, and objects, there is an as-yet-unreleased design. A solid block of stone, cut at an angle, holds the book in an open position. No frills, just form and weight.
A few steps further, also at Muuto, the playful version awaits. Bent metal winds like a small work of art under the book, making it literally hover above the table.
The "Bookstand U31" from Ubu Design would look good even without a book. Two massive blocks of iroko or chestnut wood form a niche into which the magazine fits almost by itself. Added to this are spheres in chrome or high-gloss lacquer, available in five colors. Decorative object and storage in one.
I discovered it at "Design/Dialogue," the exhibition by Ark Journal at the Copenhagen art center Den Frie Udstilling. Over 25 design studios, artists, and brands are using the building. Fitting, as the house was built in 1891 as a counter-design to the stiff art establishment.
The "Page" from Caché does exactly what the name promises. It highlights a single double-page spread. Designer Signe Hytte took an architectural approach. The stand is reminiscent of a small house with an inverted roof, resting on a delicate construction. The connection is slightly off-center, becoming a detail you'll want to look at twice.
It was featured in "Spaces That Shape Us" by Umage – an exhibition that shows entire living situations instead of individual products.
Finally, a piece for fans of craftsmanship. With the "Ceramic Bookstand" from BD Barcelona, a clay mold forms the basic shape, after which each piece receives its own glaze. Thus, no two stands are alike. Simple enough for any room and striking enough not to disappear.
I noticed it at Hay House, the brand's flagship store, which serves as an exhibition space with previews during the design days.
Multiple materials, multiple postures, but all with the same goal: they are convincing even when there is no book on them because you are reading it. I was most taken by the stone wedge from Muuto. If that thing ever goes into mass production, it's guaranteed to move in with me.
Hübsch Socle Bookend Natural
25 x 23 x 10 cm
FineBuy Holly
28 x 28 x 31 cm
Homitis Cube Bookend
15.50 x 18 x 19 cm
Hübsch Tick magazine holder
Homitis Toke Bookend
49 x 16.50 x 18 cm
Ferm Living Tvara Book Stand - Rosso Levanto
22 x 22 x 10.40 cm
Hübsch Socle Bookend Natural
25 x 23 x 10 cm
FineBuy Holly
28 x 28 x 31 cm
Homitis Cube Bookend
15.50 x 18 x 19 cm
Hübsch Tick magazine holder
Homitis Toke Bookend
49 x 16.50 x 18 cm
Ferm Living Tvara Book Stand - Rosso Levanto
22 x 22 x 10.40 cm
Which stand would deserve a prime spot on your sideboard?
Like a cheerleader, I celebrate good design and bring you closer to everything furniture- and interior design-related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior finds, track down trends and interview creative minds about their work.
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