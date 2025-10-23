News + Trends 4 0

These child car seats are safe according to TCS and ADAC

Patrick Vogt Translation: machine translated 23.10.2025

The fact that the TCS can recommend 14 out of 17 child seats in the current test is pleasing. The test results are clouded by the three models that failed the test due to a lack of safety or too many environmental pollutants.

All bad things come in threes

In the entire test, the results of which have now been published, it is now clear that you are better off keeping your hands off a third child seat. The upholstery fabric of the «Nomad Plus» model from Maxi-Cosi was found to contain a level of environmental pollutants (PFAS) that exceeds the EU limit.

The manufacturer has already reacted to the poor results, as the ADAC writes. According to Maxi-Cosi, the «Nomad Plus» has been produced with a new cover fabric that is supposed to be PFAS-free since March 2025. It is therefore particularly worth taking a look at the back of the seat shell for this model: the production date is noted there.

Highly recommended

But don't worry, there is also good news. Five of the 17 child car seats tested were awarded the rating «highly recommended by the TCS». The test winner is a model from Britax Römer, which performed particularly well in the safety tests.

We also highly recommend the models from Joie and Besafe, which we have in our range.

Recommendable

Nine other child seats and infant carriers performed well in the test, landing in the midfield and, according to the TCS experts, are still «recommendable». These include the models from Nuna, Avionaut, Kinderkraft and Osann.

Conclusion

14 of the 17 child car seats tested received a recommendation and in some cases significantly exceeded the legal requirements. The ADAC, the German equivalent of the TCS, sees this as a success for the regular test itself:

«... because the requirements were taken into account during product development, which has once again increased the quality of the child seats.

Header image: TCS

