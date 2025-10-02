Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
TCS
News + Trends
123

Danger to life: consumer advocates warn against two child seats

Michael Restin
2.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Stiftung Warentest, ADAC and TCS strongly advise against using the Chipolino Olympus i-Size and Reecle 360 child car seats. Both were torn from their anchorage during a crash test.

The two swivelling child seats Chipolino Olympus i-Size and Reecle 360 failed a frontal crash test. If the child is strapped in rear-facing, the seat shells can tear away from the Isofix substructure on impact and be thrown through the vehicle. For this reason, TCS, ADAC and Stiftung Warentest have already issued a warning ahead of the publication of their detailed test results on 21 October.

Chipolino.

Chipolino Olympus i-Size

As ADAC and TCS write, the Chipolino Olympus i-Size has now been withdrawn from sale by the manufacturer. Nevertheless, remaining stocks could still be traded. This is not the case at Galaxus. This model can be clearly identified by its name.

The Chipolino Olympus i-Size with an eleven-kilogram dummy.
The Chipolino Olympus i-Size with an eleven-kilogram dummy.
Source: TCS

Reecle 360: Checking the test seal

The second model in question is not only sold under the name Reecle 360, but also as ZA10 i-Size and 946i i-Size and possibly under other names. For this reason, the testers advise checking the test seal under the seat in case of suspicion: Models with the approval number E8 - 0313715 are affected.

The Reecle 360 with a 15-kilogram dummy.
The Reecle 360 with a 15-kilogram dummy.
Source: TCS

Parents must hope for goodwill

Whoever wants their money back now faces a problem. This is because the faulty models basically fulfil the legal requirements. They have failed a more demanding test procedure, which is based on the Euro NCAP standards for vehicles and simulated accidents. For this reason, parents are advised to contact the respective dealer and ask for goodwill. According to the ADAC, it may be possible to assert a claim for material defects in Germany.

Header image: TCS

12 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Michael Restin
Senior Editor
Michael.Restin@digitecgalaxus.ch

Simple writer and dad of two who likes to be on the move, wading through everyday family life. Juggling several balls, I'll occasionally drop one. It could be a ball, or a remark. Or both.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Kassensturz tests child trailers: Which two-seater beats the competition?

    by Michael Restin

  • News + Trends

    Garmin presents the Bounce 2, a new smartwatch for children

    by Martin Jungfer

  • News + Trends

    There are only two "good" humidifiers for dry air - says Stiftung Warentest

    by Martin Jungfer

3 comments

Avatar
later