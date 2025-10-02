News + Trends 12 3

Danger to life: consumer advocates warn against two child seats

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 2.10.2025

Stiftung Warentest, ADAC and TCS strongly advise against using the Chipolino Olympus i-Size and Reecle 360 child car seats. Both were torn from their anchorage during a crash test.

The two swivelling child seats Chipolino Olympus i-Size and Reecle 360 failed a frontal crash test. If the child is strapped in rear-facing, the seat shells can tear away from the Isofix substructure on impact and be thrown through the vehicle. For this reason, TCS, ADAC and Stiftung Warentest have already issued a warning ahead of the publication of their detailed test results on 21 October.

Chipolino.

Chipolino Olympus i-Size

As ADAC and TCS write, the Chipolino Olympus i-Size has now been withdrawn from sale by the manufacturer. Nevertheless, remaining stocks could still be traded. This is not the case at Galaxus. This model can be clearly identified by its name.

The Chipolino Olympus i-Size with an eleven-kilogram dummy.

Source: TCS

Reecle 360: Checking the test seal

The second model in question is not only sold under the name Reecle 360, but also as ZA10 i-Size and 946i i-Size and possibly under other names. For this reason, the testers advise checking the test seal under the seat in case of suspicion: Models with the approval number E8 - 0313715 are affected.

The Reecle 360 with a 15-kilogram dummy.

Source: TCS

Parents must hope for goodwill

Whoever wants their money back now faces a problem. This is because the faulty models basically fulfil the legal requirements. They have failed a more demanding test procedure, which is based on the Euro NCAP standards for vehicles and simulated accidents. For this reason, parents are advised to contact the respective dealer and ask for goodwill. According to the ADAC, it may be possible to assert a claim for material defects in Germany.

Header image: TCS

