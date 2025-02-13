News + Trends 2 1

These new products from Kärcher await you in spring

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 13.2.2025

Kärcher is opening this year's gardening season with a range of new products for around the house.

The Kärcher brand stands for cleaning systems around the home and is probably best known for its high-pressure cleaners. Cleaning and garden maintenance are also at the centre of the new products now being presented.

Mobile low-pressure cleaner creates flexibility

With the new "OC 4", you can clean bicycles or outdoor equipment on site. This is made possible by the battery operation. The integrated water tank has a capacity of eight litres and can be filled from any tap. When empty, it is designed to store the base unit and the hose.

The "OC 4" is a low-pressure cleaner that delivers a pressure of 7 bar. This performance is designed to gently remove dirt. Kärcher cites the cleaning of garden tools and hiking boots as further examples of use.

The OC4 is a low-pressure cleaner for on the go.

Source: Kärcher

The trigger button on the control panel can be engaged, so you don't have to hold the trigger down continuously. The hose length of 2.8 metres provides a correspondingly large operating radius.

The battery is charged via a USB-C connection. However, one charge should last 22 minutes.

The device will be offered individually as well as in set variants with a transport bag and special accessories for bicycles, camping and pets.

Colleague Simon has already tested a similar model:

Product test Kärcher mobile medium-pressure washer: not much included by Simon Balissat

New cleaner for terrace or balcony

The "PCL 6" is an electric cleaner for your patio or balcony floor. It requires a power and water connection. The floor is cleaned by four counter-rotating brushes. These are moistened via two nozzles mounted above the rollers.

Kärcher specifies a maximum water consumption of 180 litres per hour. The cleaning unit has a working width of 30 centimetres.

The PCL6 is designed for cleaning patios and balconies. However, you need a water connection for this.

Source: Kärcher

According to its own information, Kärcher has taken care in the design that the dirty water is specifically diverted along edges when cleaning in order to protect house walls or garden furniture from splashing water.

The "PCL 6" is supplied with brush rollers for wooden surfaces and WPC decking. Brushes for stone surfaces are to be sold as separate accessories.

Pipe cleaning set for outside and inside

The company is launching a new accessory set for cleaning pipes and drains for its high-pressure cleaners. The aim is to enable you to clean rain and waste water pipes preventively and loosen any blockages.

The accessories are available in two versions: "PC 7.5" provides a hose length of 7.5 metres, while "PC 15" offers a corresponding length of 15 metres. There are two brass nozzle attachments for each hose, whereby the transition between nozzle and hose should be edgeless to prevent clogging in angled pipes.

The various nozzles of the accessories for high-pressure cleaners remove blockages in pipes

Source: Kärcher

Includes a rotating 360-degree nozzle with two rear-facing jet nozzles. These are designed to thoroughly clean the inside walls of pipes. The jet nozzle has four rear-facing jet nozzles, which should ensure powerful propulsion to remove acute blockages.

Compact cordless lawn mower for medium-sized areas

The "LMO 2-18" expands the range with a cordless lawn mower for gardens up to 250 square metres. The 10.5-kilogram device is powered by an 18-volt battery and offers a cutting width of 32 centimetres. The cutting height can be adjusted in five stages between 25 and 60 millimetres. The grass catcher has a capacity of 30 litres. The mower's frame can be folded for transport.

The new cordless mower is designed for small to medium-sized gardens of 250 square metres.

Source: Kärcher

Kärcher is positioning the mower as an entry-level model that rounds off the product range.

Header image: Kärcher

I like this article! 2 people like this article







