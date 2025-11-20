News + Trends 6 4

These windscreen de-icers break the ice best

Patrick Vogt Translation: machine translated 20.11.2025

"saldo" is putting out a windscreen de-icer test and the timing could hardly be better. But the results could, because only half of the sprays tested were convincing.

Windscreen is our six-year-old daughter's favourite word at the moment. It replaces the swear word that my wife recently uttered loudly when she was standing in front of frozen car windows again after a long time. Yes, yes, winter is coming; or what was that again at «Game of Thrones»?

Oops, wrong meme. Whereby ...

Source: imgflip.com

Ice Ice Baby

If you're in a hurry early in the morning, ice de-icers promise a clear view of the road in no time at all. « saldo» wanted to find out whether this promise is true, and if so, what it means, and sent eight products to the cold chamber of the PZT laboratory in Germany.

The laboratory tested the windscreen de-icers for their defrosting effect, but also how well they protect against re-icing and whether they leave streaks on the windscreen. The experts also analysed and evaluated the handling and tightness of the spray bottles and heads.

One half good ...

Of the eight disc de-icers tested, four received the overall rating «Good» with Swiss scores between 5.4 and 5. You certainly can't go wrong with them. The test winner is the product from Oecoplan, which «saldo» bought in Jumbo. It is followed by the de-icers from Nigrin and Sonax.

One of the good products is also that of Müller's own brand Blink. With a price of just under three francs, it is by far the cheapest de-icer tested.

The other half sufficient to insufficient

The sprays from Motorex (score 4.5) and Robbyrob (4.4) as well as the one from Landi (4.5) are still sufficient according to «saldo» « » . Their performance in de-icing and preventing re-icing is like their overall judgement: mediocre.

It remains frosty when using the Algorex disc de-icer. It received an unsatisfactory score for de-icing (3.7). Doesn't do what it's supposed to, therefore: «Unsatisfactory».

Not tested: the Galaxus favourite

The Polyston windscreen de-icer was not tested by «saldo». That's a shame, as it seems to be your favourite. It is currently the best-selling de-icer in the shop, with a product rating of 4.4 out of 5 possible stars.

It also works without a spray

As quick, easy and convenient as windscreen de-icers are, they are generally not very environmentally friendly. But there are alternatives. For example, the classic par excellence: the ice scraper. With an integrated glove, you can even prevent ice-cold hands. And if you like to kill several birds with one stone, the multifunctional parking disc is your icebreaker.

After all, there are still people who have their lives under control and are so proactive that the windscreen doesn't freeze in the first place. Be it because they have a garage or a cover.

«Windscreen, order one of these!», I can already hear my wife shouting ...

How do you defrost your car windscreen? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Shutterstock / R. Rizvanov

I like this article! 6 people like this article







