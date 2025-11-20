Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Shutterstock / R. Rizvanov
News + Trends
64

These windscreen de-icers break the ice best

Patrick Vogt
20.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

"saldo" is putting out a windscreen de-icer test and the timing could hardly be better. But the results could, because only half of the sprays tested were convincing.

Windscreen is our six-year-old daughter's favourite word at the moment. It replaces the swear word that my wife recently uttered loudly when she was standing in front of frozen car windows again after a long time. Yes, yes, winter is coming; or what was that again at «Game of Thrones»?

Oops, wrong meme. Whereby ...
Oops, wrong meme. Whereby ...
Source: imgflip.com

Ice Ice Baby

If you're in a hurry early in the morning, ice de-icers promise a clear view of the road in no time at all. « saldo» wanted to find out whether this promise is true, and if so, what it means, and sent eight products to the cold chamber of the PZT laboratory in Germany.

The laboratory tested the windscreen de-icers for their defrosting effect, but also how well they protect against re-icing and whether they leave streaks on the windscreen. The experts also analysed and evaluated the handling and tightness of the spray bottles and heads.

One half good ...

Of the eight disc de-icers tested, four received the overall rating «Good» with Swiss scores between 5.4 and 5. You certainly can't go wrong with them. The test winner is the product from Oecoplan, which «saldo» bought in Jumbo. It is followed by the de-icers from Nigrin and Sonax.

One of the good products is also that of Müller's own brand Blink. With a price of just under three francs, it is by far the cheapest de-icer tested.

The other half sufficient to insufficient

The sprays from Motorex (score 4.5) and Robbyrob (4.4) as well as the one from Landi (4.5) are still sufficient according to «saldo» « » . Their performance in de-icing and preventing re-icing is like their overall judgement: mediocre.

It remains frosty when using the Algorex disc de-icer. It received an unsatisfactory score for de-icing (3.7). Doesn't do what it's supposed to, therefore: «Unsatisfactory».

Not tested: the Galaxus favourite

The Polyston windscreen de-icer was not tested by «saldo». That's a shame, as it seems to be your favourite. It is currently the best-selling de-icer in the shop, with a product rating of 4.4 out of 5 possible stars.

It also works without a spray

As quick, easy and convenient as windscreen de-icers are, they are generally not very environmentally friendly. But there are alternatives. For example, the classic par excellence: the ice scraper. With an integrated glove, you can even prevent ice-cold hands. And if you like to kill several birds with one stone, the multifunctional parking disc is your icebreaker.

After all, there are still people who have their lives under control and are so proactive that the windscreen doesn't freeze in the first place. Be it because they have a garage or a cover.

«Windscreen, order one of these!», I can already hear my wife shouting ...

Casativo Car windscreen cover with side window protection, magnetic attachment, 270 x 94 cm
Car covers

Casativo Car windscreen cover with side window protection, magnetic attachment, 270 x 94 cm

Benson Windschutzscheibenabdeckung
Car covers
Quantity discount
EUR6,63

Benson Windschutzscheibenabdeckung

Casativo Car windscreen cover with side window protection, magnetic attachment, 270 x 94 cm
Car covers

Casativo Car windscreen cover with side window protection, magnetic attachment, 270 x 94 cm

Benson Windschutzscheibenabdeckung
Quantity discount
Car covers
EUR6,63

Benson Windschutzscheibenabdeckung

How do you defrost your car windscreen? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Shutterstock / R. Rizvanov

6 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Patrick Vogt
Editor
Patrick.Vogt@digitecgalaxus.ch

I'm a full-blooded dad and husband, part-time nerd and chicken farmer, cat tamer and animal lover. I would like to know everything and yet I know nothing. I know even less, but I learn something new every day. What I am good at is dealing with words, spoken and written. And I get to prove that here. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    These child car seats are safe according to TCS and ADAC

    by Patrick Vogt

  • Product test

    Wallflowers of the Galaxus product range: this ice scraper has been left out in the cold

    by Patrick Bardelli

  • Guide

    Toolbox essentials for DIY projects

    by Anika Schulz

4 comments

Avatar
later