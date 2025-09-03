News + Trends 13 0

This drawer can cook food

World premiere at the IFA tech trade fair in Berlin: Siemens builds a drawer-shaped steam cooker for the first time - for those who don't have much space in the kitchen. Miele presents a similar concept shortly afterwards.

Steam cooking is part of the standard repertoire in modern kitchens: for gentle, even preparation without additional fats. But not every kitchen has space for an additional appliance. And if the oven is still working perfectly, it doesn't make sense to replace it with a combination appliance.

Siemens therefore presented the first drawer-shaped steam oven at the IFA in Berlin. It is only 14 centimetres high and can be installed in various places. For example, it can replace a warming drawer that is no longer in use. The steam drawer can also be installed directly in a kitchen unit, for example directly under the worktop. It only requires a power connection; water must be filled in manually.

The cooking drawer can also be built into a carcase.

2.5 kilograms of potatoes in the drawer

The handleless drawer slides out elegantly when pressed. The controls and a touchscreen are located on the inside, from the outside it looks like a normal kitchen element.

The steamer has a capacity of 10 litres, which means it can hold around 2.5 kilograms of potatoes, for example. Ten automatic programmes are integrated directly into the steamer, while a further 20 programmes can be called up via the app.

Operation is via a touch panel inside the drawer.

Another five modes are intended for special cases - for example, to use steam to make dough rise faster or to defrost frozen food quickly and gently.

Miele is an hour late

Miele also presented a steam cooking drawer as a world premiere at the IFA. However, the presentation took place a good hour after Siemens' world premiere - bad luck. Miele is focussing on a different concept.

At Miele, the drawer has two cooking trays.

The drawer is always installed directly under an oven and has two cooking trays so that different dishes can be cooked side by side. Miele has integrated 100 automatic programmes for different dishes. The height of 14 centimetres corresponds to that of Siemens, but with 14 litres, Miele offers more volume. Incidentally, the two manufacturers did not develop the drawers together. According to Miele, the parallel presentation is a coincidence: «Sometimes good ideas are just in the air.»

When the Siemens drawer will be launched and how much it will cost is not yet known. The Miele model will be launched in Switzerland at the end of 2026. The prices are still open.

