This is already known from Google's new Pixel 10 series

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 17.7.2025

The Pixel devices greet you every year. In addition to four Pixel 10 smartphones, Google will also be presenting smartwatches and earphones. An overview of the rumours.

The invitations have been sent out: Google will be unveiling its new devices on 20 August 2025 in New York City. The tech company will then «showcase the latest Pixel phones, watches, headphones and more.»

Based on previous rumours, the Pixel 10 series will not be a revolution. Mainly, a few updates to the specifications seem to be on the cards. However, some points are worth a closer look.

Completely dust-proof Pixel 10 Pro Fold

According to the latest leaks from Android Headlines, the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to have IP68 certification. This means it would be completely protected against dust and water - the first foldable ever to do so.

While the front screen of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was still 6.3 inches, it is set to be slightly larger in the latest model: 6.4 inches. The battery capacity is also increasing. According to Android Headlines, there are 5015 mAh hours more, which is seven per cent more than its predecessor and nine per cent more than its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Pixel 10 gets a telephoto camera

The regular Pixel model, currently the Google Pixel 9, previously had two cameras on the back. According to render images from Onleaks, the successor will also feature a telephoto camera.

That sounds good at first, but the two existing cameras will be downgraded. Apparently, those of the Pixel 9a are installed. On paper, these are not as powerful as those of the Pixel 9 devices. While the Pixel 9, for example, has a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor, the sensor in the Pixel 10 is said to be only 1/1.95 inches in size. The sensor of the ultra-wide-angle camera has also reportedly become slightly smaller. It remains to be seen whether Google can compensate for the quality via software.

More Google: in-house chip and image processor

A Tensor G5 is to be used as the chip. According to the leaked Geekbench 5 entry, it does not make any particular leaps and is roughly on a par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm.

Since Google has always harmonised software and chip very well in the past, you should be very well equipped with the new chip in everyday use. In addition, Google has apparently installed even more of its own technology, such as its own image processor. This would then replace the one from Samsung.

In the past, Google has reserved the launch of new Android versions for its own devices. This time, the company presented many functions back in June. Previously teased innovations, such as a complete redesign and multitasking functions, failed to materialise. The chances are therefore high that Google has saved these things for the Pixel 10 series.

Opinion Android 16 is here - only for Pixel devices and not yet complete by Jan Johannsen

More power for the Pixel Watch 4

The biggest annual innovation of the Pixel Watch has always been a larger battery. This also seems to be the plan for the Pixel Watch 4. This time - according to render images from Android Headlines - it will apparently also be a little thicker.

Two additional buttons can also be seen, the function of which is not yet clear. The pogo pins for loading have been removed. It appears that Google is now relying on a magnetic power supply - you may recognise this principle from the Apple Watch. Google calls the technology according to Engaged «Pixelsnap».

Happy prices: 100 francs or euros more

If tech journalist Roland Quandt is to be believed, the prices for the new devices are set 100 euros higher than last year. The regular Pixel 10 will start at 899 euros, the 10 Pro at 1099 euros and the XL version at 1299 euros. The Foldable shoots up a little further at 1899 euros. If the increase in Switzerland is similar, the prices would be 899 francs for the Pixel 10, 1049 francs for the Pixel 10 Pro, 1179 francs for the 10 Pro XL and 1799 for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

According to Quandt, the Buds 2a will be available from 149 euros. Last year, they were still priced at 109 euros. It is quite possible that there will be bundle promotions at the start of sales.

Header image: Onleaks/ Androidheadline

