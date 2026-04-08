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Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Coach
News + Trends
151

This is probably the most practical jewellery trend in years

Stephanie Vinzens
8.4.2026
Translation: machine translated

Statement necklaces have to be able to do more than just decorate: they unlock doors, light fires, make music and write. You can read all about it here.

Striking statement necklaces are back - but this time with a new claim. In 2026, they should no longer just be decorative, but also practical. Instead of filigree charms, we will be hanging purses, lighters and pens around our necks. Everyday objects will be worn visibly instead of stowed away, in keeping with a fashion that consciously flaunts function.

From utensil to piece of jewellery

This development brings together three trends from recent seasons: sculptural statement jewellery, functional clothing, for example from the outdoor sector, and the ongoing charm boom. While handbags have recently been transformed into jingling mini-museums with decorative, sometimes even practical pendants, this idea is now shifting directly to the body.

Coach Spring/Summer 2026
Coach Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight
Ami Paris Autumn/Winter 2026
Ami Paris Autumn/Winter 2026
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight
TWP Autumn/Winter 2026
TWP Autumn/Winter 2026
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

What has long been familiar in everyday life - such as mobile phone chains or key rings to hang around the neck - is currently being creatively spun on the catwalks. The Lemaire label is pursuing this approach particularly consistently. In the spirit of the cabinet de curiosité, a cabinet of curiosities full of carefully curated objects, the French brand deliberately blurs the boundaries between jewellery and utensils. Gua Sha tools, jaw drums or folding mirrors disguised as castanets appear as necklaces in a new context. This understanding of statement jewellery is refreshing, sometimes amusing - eye-catching, but not outlandish.

Lemaire Autumn/Winter 2026
Lemaire Autumn/Winter 2026
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Useful jewellery has tradition

Carrying essentials close to hand can be very practical, regardless of the size of the bag: less tedious rummaging in maxi bags, more storage space in mini bags. And if you're generally travelling without a bag, this is an elegant hands-free solution that looks much more stylish than bulging trouser pockets.

Ami Paris Autumn/Winter 2026
Ami Paris Autumn/Winter 2026
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight
Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2026
Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2026
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight
Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2026
Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Of course, jewellery as a storage solution in itself is anything but a new discovery. A look back at fashion history shows that châtelaines were already popular in the Victorian era - accessories attached to the hip on which small everyday items such as scissors, keys, sewing utensils or perfume bottles were kept close at hand. The latest generation of statement necklaces thus builds on a long tradition and emphasises that function and style have always gone hand in hand.

Novidarte Meditations & Raucherentwöhnungskette
Necklaces

Novidarte Meditations & Raucherentwöhnungskette

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger BEAR-lin Schlüsselanhänger aus Nappaleder
Key ring

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger BEAR-lin Schlüsselanhänger aus Nappaleder

Only-Bags.Store PU leather glasses case, adjustable neck strap sunglasses holder, hanging fashion accessory
Glasses cases

Only-Bags.Store PU leather glasses case, adjustable neck strap sunglasses holder, hanging fashion accessory

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger Anhänger
Key ring

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger Anhänger

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger Kleiner Taschenanhänger aus Ziegenleder (Leather, Polyester)
Necklace pendants

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger Kleiner Taschenanhänger aus Ziegenleder

Leather, Polyester

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger Leder-Umhängetasche zum Anhängen (Leather)
Necklace pendants

Liebeskind Berlin Anhänger Leder-Umhängetasche zum Anhängen

Leather

Header image: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Coach

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Stephanie Vinzens
Editor
Stephanie.Vinzens@digitecgalaxus.ch

Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.

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