This new Lovecraft jewellery edition needs a special place

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 8.8.2025

This new special edition for Lovecraft enthusiasts shows that books can be more than just a collection of words. In addition to his stories, the eye-catching box contains several specially produced collector's items.

Lovecraft fans will immediately recognise the grim-looking octopus creature in the Header image of this article. The cosmic entity Cthulhu is probably the most famous «face» of the numerous stories by horror master H. P. Lovecraft.

So it's no surprise that a Cthulhu relief adorns the front of a new jewellery edition. «The H. P. Lovecraft Experience» is a «Deluxe Box Set» that not only contains the author's collected works, but also numerous collector's items. The special edition is therefore a very special gift for Lovecraft fans. It deserves a special place on your shelf simply because of its striking, three-dimensional front.

Contents of the box

The stories are summarised in two leatherette-bound volumes with a total of 1188 pages. According to the description, a new reader's guide is included, offering in-depth information on selected Lovecraft stories as well as his myths and worlds.

Contents of the Lovecraft set.

Source: H. P. Lovecraft Historical Society

The collectibles are items from the environment of the fictional Miskatonic University. They include a student handbook, a library card and a diploma from the university, on which you can write your name in style using the letter template provided. The documents are designed in the style of the 1920s and complement the books as an additional eye-catcher.

The collectibles from Miskatonic University.

Source: H. P. Lovecraft Historical Society

The set, which weighs in at a hefty 3.7 kilograms, was created in cooperation with the H. P. Lovecraft Historical Society. Initially a hobby project by Lovecraft enthusiasts, this now for-profit company is the world's leading producer of Lovecraft entertainment in film, books, games and more.

The edition, which is currently only available in English, was published on 5 August and costs around 100 US dollars. It is not yet known whether it will be added to our range.

Lovecraft's works: old and yet still present

Lovecraft's stories about mythical cosmic beings and incomprehensible discoveries may be around a hundred years old, but they have lost none of their fascination. On the contrary: Cthulhu («The Call of Cthulhu», 1926) in particular has inspired numerous other authors as well as games and films. Lovecraft is considered one of the most influential horror writers of the 20th century.

Header image: Simon & Schuster

