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This robot only runs on wind and does not need a battery

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 24.3.2026

No battery, no supply flight, no interruption to charging: the travelling bot from Cranfield University moves purely by wind power and is designed to explore even the most remote extreme environments.

In deserts or polar zones, there is one thing in abundance: Wind. This is exactly what a research team at Cranfield University is capitalising on. With the Wander-bot, the scientists have developed a robot that taps into this resource for propulsion, thereby circumventing a fundamental weakness of classic field robots: their dependence on limited energy sources.

The inspiration for this comes from an unexpected corner. Dutch artist Theo Jansen has been building kinetic sculptures since the 1990s, which he calls Strandbeesten. These filigree constructions made of plastic tubes move across beaches using the wind. Without a motor, without electricity, solely by means of ingenious lever joints. The research team at Cranfield University has taken this principle of movement and transferred it to robotics.

Theo Jansen's beach vests provide the principle: locomotion through wind and mechanics.

Source: Theo Jansen / Facebook

Wind power instead of batteries: a crucial difference

Motion accounts for around 20 per cent of the total energy consumption of most robots. By drawing this energy from natural wind power, the Wander-bot becomes an efficient solution for long-term exploration and mapping of unknown terrain types. But the advantage goes even further: electronic components that are added to future versions for data collection or transmission could be given their own, smaller and lighter energy source.

There is another advantage that is often overlooked in traditional systems: The use of natural energy circumvents the problem of power loss over time that occurs with conventional energy sources such as solar cells or radionuclide batteries. Solar cells quickly lose efficiency in dusty environments, while radionuclide batteries continuously degrade over years. Wind, on the other hand, does not ask for maintenance intervals.

Technically, the robot relies on a combination of two proven principles: The travelling bot uses the Jansen coupling gear mechanism in conjunction with a Savonius wind turbine to drive its movement. The turbine captures the wind, while the coupling gear - derived directly from Jansen's Strandbeesten - converts this energy into organic, continuous movement.

At the same time, the principle has physical limits: Although the Savonius turbine works reliably even with changing wind directions, it requires a certain minimum wind density. This is not given in every extraterrestrial environment. The thin atmosphere of Mars, for example, only allows limited propulsion.

Built to be thrown away and carried on

The research team made a conscious design decision: All components are entirely 3D-printed, with the design deliberately kept simple to allow for quick repair and replacement of parts.

A prototype of the Wander-bot: powered by a Savonius turbine and a mechanical coupling gearbox.

Source: Cranfield University

This sounds like a compromise at first, but it's actually the opposite. In theory, the Wander-bot can be built anywhere and repaired with locally printed spare parts. This eliminates the need for time-consuming and costly supply missions. A broken leg or a defective joint does not require a mission stop, just a new print job. On other planets, in the Sahara or at the polar station, this makes a fundamental difference.

Still a prototype, but with a clear roadmap

What is still missing is manoeuvrability. At the moment, the walking bot largely moves in a straight line, which is sufficient for initial tests, but not enough for field use. The team is now planning to improve the manoeuvrability so that the walking bot can change direction and tackle more challenging terrain. Only then will it become clear whether the robot delivers what the principle promises.

Header image: Cranfield University

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