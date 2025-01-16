This smartphone changes colour in the cold

The latest smartphone from Realme changes colour when it gets cold. Below 16 degrees, the back of the Realme 14 Pro turns blue. However, this effect is not permanent.

The latest smartphone from Realme changes colour when it gets cold. Below 16 degrees, the back of the Realme 14 Pro turns blue. However, this effect is not permanent.

Ice or similar can be used to accelerate the discolouration or apply it specifically to individual areas. As soon as the Realme 14 Pro or its Plus variant gets warmer, the blue colour disappears again.

Colour change pigments don't last forever

The cold discolouration only occurs in the "Pearl White" colour variant of the Realme 14 Pro and Pro Plus. The purple and grey versions retain their colour. The manufacturer is working with Danish design studio Valeur Designs to create the colour change. They are responsible for the thermochromatic pigments, which change colour from white to blue as soon as they are colder than 16 degrees. The lower the temperature, the faster the colour changes. In the following video, the colour change can be seen from around minute 2:00.

However, the colour change effect does not last forever. According to Realme, the pigments gradually lose their effect with daily use. However, the manufacturer does not say how long or how many changes they will last.

Only the white version changes colour.

Source: Realme

Three flashes and IP69

Other special features of the Realme 14 Pro and Pro Plus include three flashes on the back and IP69 certification. This means that the smartphones are not only waterproof when submerged, but also at high temperatures and under high pressure. According to Realme, the flashes are designed to ensure particularly natural skin tones in poor lighting.

Apart from this, the Realme 14 Pro and Pro Plus are typical mid-range smartphones. The manufacturer has installed the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the Pro Plus and the Dimensity 7300 from Mediatek in the Pro model. Both have a 50-megapixel main camera, but only the Pro Plus has three cameras - telephoto and ultra-wide angle complement the main camera - on the back next to the flashes. The 14 Pro also has three openings for lenses, but only two of them have cameras and one of them only takes monochrome pictures.

Front and back of the Realme 14 Pro Plus.

Source: Realme

The Realme Pro Plus has a slightly larger OLED display at 6.83 inches. However, the Pro is only slightly smaller at 6.77 inches. The battery in both smartphones has a capacity of 6000 mAh, but charges faster in the Pro Plus with up to 80 watts. The Pro accepts a maximum of 45 watts.

So far, Realme has only presented its 14 Pro and Pro Plus for the Indian market. The smartphones are available there from 22,999 rupees. That is the equivalent of just over 250 euros or just under 240 francs.