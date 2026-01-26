News + Trends 15 5

This special saw is only for Stihl fans

Lars Petersen Translation: machine translated 26.1.2026

A must-have for fans. Chainsaws have something similar. At least when it comes to Stihl. The Germans are launching the MS 500i chainsaw in an exclusive 100-year design.

When car manufacturers have something to celebrate, they like to do so with chic special models. They write the word «exclusive» in big letters and you have to be a real enthusiast to spend - usually a lot of - money on a car that is actually far too good to drive.

The outdoor tool manufacturer Stihl is announcing a very similar product to mark the company's 100th birthday in 2026. The German saw manufacturer is launching a 100-year edition of the MS 500i chainsaw.

Stihl is very proud of the MS 500i model. It is the world's first petrol chainsaw with electronically controlled fuel injection.

The most important technical data shows that the device is no toy. It has a 50-centimetre-long blade and produces 6.8 hp from the 79.2 cubic centimetres of displacement of its single cylinder. Something smaller is definitely enough for the home garden.

You don't want to scratch this saw

The special series looks great in black. The graphics on the blade are particularly eye-catching. But it raises the question of whether you really want to use it for work. Every little scratch would be really unfortunate. You have to wonder how many Stihl fans buy a chainsaw for their display case.

The full name of the special model is «Stihl MS 500i Centennial Edition» and it is a limited edition. You can get it directly from Stihl online and from selected dealers. Our purchasing department will clarify whether we will be one of them. You have to register with Stihl to have the chance to buy it.

Header image: Stihl

