This tool takes the crema out of espresso

The Better Vessel
Do you like crema on your espresso?
For a long time, the crema in espresso was considered a sign of quality. However, the light-coloured foam has a negative effect on the taste of the coffee. The "Better Vessel" now removes the crema before the coffee reaches the cup.
A month ago at the World Barista Championships in Milan, Philippine competitor Michael Harris caused quite a stir. He served the astonished judges espresso in a black cylinder, which they had to place on top of the espresso cup. The espresso ran out of the bottom of the cylinder into the cup, leaving the crema behind.
From minute 4:00 onwards, you can see how it works.
The coffee without foam got Harris to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Now you can pre-order the most sought-after espresso tool of the moment, with the resounding name «The Better Vessel».
Taking the froth out of espresso may sound absurd to some. For a long time, crema was considered a sign of quality, the denser the better. However, crema is more illusion than reality. A young James Hoffmann attributed an influence on the quality of espresso to crema almost 20 years ago in a post on Coffeegeek.
More recently, the crema has fallen into disrepute among professionals. It is bitter, unpleasantly acidic and has a negative effect on the flavour of the espresso. Kaffeemacher.ch has written an exciting article on this topic. You should break the crema and stir your espresso even if you don't have any sugar in it. This will make the coffee taste less bitter without losing any of its body.
Or you can order «The Better Vessel», which Michael Harris developed with his 14-year-old son and brought to the World Cup as a prototype from the 3D printer. In the first phase, you will also receive a version from the 3D printer. As soon as series production begins, this will be delivered to you free of charge. The crema cutter costs just over 50 francs or euros.
Do you like crema on your espresso?
When I flew the family nest over 15 years ago, I suddenly had to cook for myself. But it wasn’t long until this necessity became a virtue. Today, rattling those pots and pans is a fundamental part of my life. I’m a true foodie and devour everything from junk food to star-awarded cuisine. Literally. I eat way too fast.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all