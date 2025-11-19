Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Henry and Sons
News + Trends
148

This tool takes the crema out of espresso

Simon Balissat
19.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

For a long time, the crema in espresso was considered a sign of quality. However, the light-coloured foam has a negative effect on the taste of the coffee. The "Better Vessel" now removes the crema before the coffee reaches the cup.

A month ago at the World Barista Championships in Milan, Philippine competitor Michael Harris caused quite a stir. He served the astonished judges espresso in a black cylinder, which they had to place on top of the espresso cup. The espresso ran out of the bottom of the cylinder into the cup, leaving the crema behind.

From minute 4:00 onwards, you can see how it works.

The coffee without foam got Harris to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Now you can pre-order the most sought-after espresso tool of the moment, with the resounding name «The Better Vessel».

The bitter crema remains in the tool.
The bitter crema remains in the tool.
Source: Henry and Sons

Crema makes the coffee bitter

Taking the froth out of espresso may sound absurd to some. For a long time, crema was considered a sign of quality, the denser the better. However, crema is more illusion than reality. A young James Hoffmann attributed an influence on the quality of espresso to crema almost 20 years ago in a post on Coffeegeek.

More recently, the crema has fallen into disrepute among professionals. It is bitter, unpleasantly acidic and has a negative effect on the flavour of the espresso. Kaffeemacher.ch has written an exciting article on this topic. You should break the crema and stir your espresso even if you don't have any sugar in it. This will make the coffee taste less bitter without losing any of its body.

Or you can order «The Better Vessel», which Michael Harris developed with his 14-year-old son and brought to the World Cup as a prototype from the 3D printer. In the first phase, you will also receive a version from the 3D printer. As soon as series production begins, this will be delivered to you free of charge. The crema cutter costs just over 50 francs or euros.

The Better Vessel

Do you like crema on your espresso?

Entry conditions
Header image: Henry and Sons

14 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Simon Balissat
Teamleader Editorial
Simon.Balissat@digitecgalaxus.ch

When I flew the family nest over 15 years ago, I suddenly had to cook for myself. But it wasn’t long until this necessity became a virtue. Today, rattling those pots and pans is a fundamental part of my life. I’m a true foodie and devour everything from junk food to star-awarded cuisine. Literally. I eat way too fast. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Sack knife for coffee nerds: La Marzocco X Victorinox

    by Simon Balissat

  • Product test

    The Outin Nano is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures

    by Siri Schubert

  • Background information

    How to get the settings right on automatic coffee machines

    by Simon Balissat

8 comments

Avatar
later