Thok launches new enduro e-bike with Bosch motor

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 5.9.2025

Thok presents a new enduro e-bike at the Italian Bike Festival. And with the "TK02 S", it is launching a new generation of e-MTBs with an aluminium frame and Bosch motor.

The Italian brand Thok is presenting its new enduro e-bike to the public at the Italian Bike Festival in Misano. As the company writes in a press release, the «TK02 S» complements the Shimano motorised models and completes the brand's range.

According to Thok, the centrepiece of the «TK02 S» is the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor, which delivers up to 100 Nm of torque and a peak output of 750 watts. It is combined with the Bosch PowerTube battery. Equipped with 800 Wh as standard, it is compatible with the Bosch Range Extender with 250 Wh, which enables a total capacity of up to 1050 Wh.

Bosch complements the Shimano-motorised TK01 series with the TK02 S.

Source: Thok E-Bikes

Thok «TK02 S» and its components

According to the manufacturer, the new model comes with a modern, tidy look: the cable routing is also fully integrated in the head tube area. For the rear derailleur, the Italians have opted for the Eagle T-Type 70 rear derailleur from Sram, which is designed to ensure smooth gear changes even under full load. Thanks to Hyperglide+, this technology is also available on the new Shimano XTR Di2.

Furthermore, Thok installs four-piston brakes MT5 from Magura and Fox Performance suspension elements with 170 millimetres of travel front and rear respectively.

The brake discs from Magura with a diameter of 203 mm.

Source: Thok E-Bikes

Main features of the «TK02 S»

Frame: CNC-machined 6061 T6/T4 aluminium - 170 mm travel - updated geometry with 77.5° seat tube angle and 64.5° head tube angle - mullet setup - Viper Head - fully integrated cable routing - UDH derailleur hanger compatible

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 (BDU384Y) - 250 W - 100 Nm - compatible with Bosch software updates

Battery: integrated modular Bosch battery with 800 Wh - compatible with 400/600 Wh variant and Bosch Powermore 250 Wh Range Extender (range up to 1050 Wh)

Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance - 170 mm

Shock: Fox Float X Performance - THOK Custom Tuning

Shifting system: SRAM Eagle T-Type 70

Brakes: Magura MT5 four-piston brakes - 203 mm brake discs

Wheels: Mullet configuration - 29" front / 27.5" rear

Tyres: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.6 EXO+ (front) and Maxxis DHR II 27.5x2.6 EXO+ (rear) - tubeless ready

Saddle post: standard telescopic seat post for all sizes (S/125mm, M/150mm, L-XL/170mm)

Riding fun with up to 100 Nm torque, 750 watts of support and a maximum range of 1050 Wh.

Source: Thok E-Bikes

The «TK02 S» from Thok is available in four sizes (S, M, L, XL) in the colour «Black Sand» at a price of 6290 euros including VAT.

What is the new Bosch Performance Line CX good for?

In June, I was able to test the latest version of the Bosch Performance Line CX in the beta version and was blown away. I have linked my impressions here:

Opinion Pure MTB riding fun: Beta test of the Bosch Performance Line CX upgrade by Patrick Bardelli

Header image: Thok e-bikes

