Thok launches new enduro e-bike with Bosch motor

Pure MTB riding fun: Beta test of the Bosch Performance Line CX upgrade
by Patrick Bardelli
Thok presents a new enduro e-bike at the Italian Bike Festival. And with the "TK02 S", it is launching a new generation of e-MTBs with an aluminium frame and Bosch motor.
The Italian brand Thok is presenting its new enduro e-bike to the public at the Italian Bike Festival in Misano. As the company writes in a press release, the «TK02 S» complements the Shimano motorised models and completes the brand's range.
According to Thok, the centrepiece of the «TK02 S» is the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor, which delivers up to 100 Nm of torque and a peak output of 750 watts. It is combined with the Bosch PowerTube battery. Equipped with 800 Wh as standard, it is compatible with the Bosch Range Extender with 250 Wh, which enables a total capacity of up to 1050 Wh.
According to the manufacturer, the new model comes with a modern, tidy look: the cable routing is also fully integrated in the head tube area. For the rear derailleur, the Italians have opted for the Eagle T-Type 70 rear derailleur from Sram, which is designed to ensure smooth gear changes even under full load. Thanks to Hyperglide+, this technology is also available on the new Shimano XTR Di2.
Furthermore, Thok installs four-piston brakes MT5 from Magura and Fox Performance suspension elements with 170 millimetres of travel front and rear respectively.
The «TK02 S» from Thok is available in four sizes (S, M, L, XL) in the colour «Black Sand» at a price of 6290 euros including VAT.
In June, I was able to test the latest version of the Bosch Performance Line CX in the beta version and was blown away. I have linked my impressions here:
