TikTok gives in: Lite version disappears from Europe

TikTok has decided to withdraw its Lite platform from Europe. This follows legal proceedings against the platform. TikTok Lite has been criticised for alleged addictive triggers and a lack of age control.

As the EU Commission announces, TikTok's parent company ByteDance has agreed to withdraw TikTok Lite from Europe. European users will no longer be able to access it. This comes after the EU Commission has already opened proceedings against TikTok.

ByteDance has also given assurances that there will be no other app or technology for accessing the platform. In return, the EU Commission has discontinued the proceedings.

DSA obligations not met

Until now, the app was only available in France and Spain. The core of the EU criticism concerned the "TikTok Lite Rewards" function. This programme allows users to be rewarded for a lot of specific interaction in the app. Those who fulfil certain tasks - watching videos, distributing likes or following channels - receive vouchers, mobile phone credit or even money, for example via PayPal.

The EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager expressed serious concerns about TikTok Lite.

Source: Shutterstock

The European Commission expressed concerns in this regard. According to the Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok, as a so-called VLOP (Very large online platform), must first carry out a risk assessment. This is particularly in connection with a possible addictive effect.

News + Trends TikTok: EU investigates addiction risk and could have Lite function switched off by Florian Bodoky

TikTok apparently failed to do this. There was also a lack of effective age control to prevent minors from being exposed to the potential risk of addiction. As a result, an investigation was launched.

Different views on agreement

The way in which the decision was communicated could not be more different. While TikTok emphasised when asked that it had always tried to engage in constructive dialogue and had ultimately reached an agreement, the EU's statement sounds much more combative.

EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager stated that she would "carefully monitor TikTok's compliance with these obligations" and that "the decision sends a clear message to the entire social media industry".