Time magazine selects the coolest sports and outdoor innovations for 2024 - we have already tested some of them

The artificially intelligent personal trainer

He is always available, friendly and gives you his full attention. At least that's how I imagine the AI-Mirror from Magic Fit, a mirror with artificial intelligence that supports you during your workouts. Just like a real trainer, it corrects your posture, makes training suggestions and can recognise around 400 different exercises. Of course, you are not tied to one coach, but can choose between different celebrity trainers.

Mirror, mirror on the wall - now it no longer just comments on beauty, but also encourages you to work out.

Source: Nick Kane/Magic Fit

The snowboard made of microalgae and aspen leaves

The US company Wndr Alpine has set itself the goal of making winter and mountain sports more environmentally friendly. Their snowboard, the Wndr Alpine Sheperd, consists of a microalgae-based core and aspen wood. The microalgae core has not only been optimised for environmental compatibility. It is also said to be particularly good at reducing disruptive vibrations when snowboarding.

Performance and sustainability: Wndr Alpine aims to deliver both.

Source: Wndr Alpine

The gadget that turns bikes into e-bikes

A small device, the Bimotal Elevate, is designed to turn any bike into an e-bike. According to the manufacturer, you can simply clamp the 750-watt motor to the rear wheel. The innovation is still in its early stages - according to Time magazine, only 100 of the 400 pre-ordered units have been shipped since the launch in March. The mini motor is only available in North America for the time being.

Clip on and go: this palm-sized gadget is designed to transform bicycles into e-bikes.

Source: Bimotal

The lifejacket with air bladder

The water offers fun and relaxation, but also dangers. Wearing a lifejacket when doing water sports is therefore almost always a good idea. It's even better if the waistcoat is light and comfortable and only inflates when needed. These were the decisive criteria for the Time judges to include the "Atlas 190 DLX Pro" from the manufacturer Mustang Survival in their list. What fascinates me most is the hood with viewing window, which protects the face and airways from crashing waves, splashing water, wind and rain.

Protected in the bubble: the lifejacket provides buoyancy and protects the airways from water.

Source: Mustang Survival

Among the innovations selected by Time magazine are a number of products that we have already presented to you this year in Galaxus magazine, some of which we have also tested.

The On Cloudboom Strike Light Spray

This shoe is reminiscent of a sock and was sprayed by a robot. Fun fact: It was worn by the second-fastest woman at the New York City Marathon, Kenyan Hellen Obiri.

The e-hiking trousers from Arcteryx and Skip

How could outdoor trousers with an exoskeleton and electric drive be missing from this list? They represent a real innovation in e-mobility.

The portable mini slackline from Gibbon

The Giboard has been recognised by Time magazine for enabling balance exercises without the risk of falling from a great height.

The Garmin HRM Fit for women

The fact that Garmin worked closely with sports bra manufacturers in its development was praised by Time magazine in its awards.

The Lifestraw Sip

"For outdoor fans and world travellers," writes Time magazine. The straw has an integrated water filter.

The lightweight hiking boot from Merrell

The "SpeedArc Surge Boa" from Merrell has little in common with a traditional hiking boot. It looks more like a futuristic sneaker.

