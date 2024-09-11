Two for all occasions: The new "Willi The Pedal"

Willi The Pedal" is a new bicycle pedal that has been developed to offer maximum grip in every situation. It should not matter whether you are wearing street shoes to the theatre, flip-flops to the beach or sports shoes on trails.

One pedal to free them all to enslave. From endless discussions about clipless pedals, flat pedals and the advantages or disadvantages of magnetic pedals. With "Willi The Pedal", a small manufacturer in Schleswig-Holstein is launching what it claims is a non-slip, durable and shoe-friendly bicycle pedal for all applications.

The colourful variants of the new pedal.

Source: Herkelmannbikes

Inspired by everyday life

The grating outside the front door serves as inspiration for the development of the pedals. "In all weathers, whether dry and dusty or dripping wet, and even in winter with ice and snow, it remains non-slip and stable. Dirt simply falls through and it is suitable for shoe soles of all kinds. So why not a bicycle pedal made of grating?", writes the manufacturer on its website.

After two years of development, material tests and test rides, "Willi The Pedal" fulfils the highest requirements in terms of safety, durability and comfort, according to the manufacturer. The pedal is versatile, whether for everyday use in the city or on demanding trails.

The advantages of "Willi The Pedal"

Grip: Thanks to the grid structure, the pedal is designed to provide a secure grip in any weather and for any type of shoe

Self-cleaning: dirt and water fall through the grid, making the pedal non-slip and durable

robust and durable: made from high-quality materials that should ensure a long service life

Versatile: For everyday use in the city or on off-road trails

Source: Herkelmannbikes

The retail price for the pedals is between 150 and 165 euros. Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.