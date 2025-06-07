Pia Seidel
Typical Kartell, but completely different: mobile lamps with style

7.6.2025
Kartell is expanding its repertoire: the portable mood lights mix iconic elements of the Italian brand with cordless freedom.

When you think of Kartell, furniture classics probably spring to mind first. The «Componibili» has long been a design perennial. But lamps? The brand is less associated with that. This is exactly what changed at this year's Milan Design Week. Kartell presented its mobile table lamps there - and they are not only practical, but also real eye-catchers.

The lampshades? Typical Kartell - made of PMMA, better known as acrylic glass. The highlight: the irregular surfaces refract the light and conjure up beautiful effects. Kartell says: «Our designs create atmospheres, tell stories and transform rooms».

The whole thing was celebrated in an installation at the flagship store in Milan. The occasion was the 25th anniversary of Kartell's Lighting collection. The store was transformed into a temporary museum. The official press release states: «'We wanted to create a visual narrative that shows how light not only illuminates, but defines, emphasises and sometimes even conceals shapes.»

The mobile table lamps symbolise the ongoing development of the brand. They combine aesthetics with innovation - in a form that is Kartell. «Each lamp is a chapter in our history, a mix of research and technological avant-garde», the press release continues.

The fact that Kartell is now also making such a strong appearance in the lighting sector is no coincidence. The brand has realised that mobile lamps that you can take with you everywhere are in tune with the times. And if they look so good, all the better.

