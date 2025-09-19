News + Trends 3 2

UNAS 2 and 4: Ubiquiti offers NAS for private backups

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 19.9.2025

Network specialist Ubiquiti is expanding its NAS range. UNAS 2 and UNAS 4 are network storage devices for private backups.

Until now, Ubiquiti has only offered NAS that can be screwed into server cabinets. With the UNAS 2 and 4 desktop models, the manufacturer is now also targeting private customers who want to use their network storage for backups.

With two or four HDDs

The desktop NAS from Ubiquiti looks more like a stylish Wi-Fi router than a NAS. There is a 1.45-inch display on the front. Among other things, this shows the amount of storage space used and current data transfer rates. Thanks to Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), only one cable is required for the power supply and network connection. There is also a USB-C port on the front for external drives.

The underside of the UNAS 2 with Power-over-Ethernet connection.

Source: Ubiquiti

The UNAS 2 has to be laid down to replace the two 3.5-inch hard drives via the underside. With the UNAS 4, the slots for the four HDDs - 2.5 or 3.5 inch - are accessible from the rear when the NAS is standing normally. Only the larger version has two slots for SSDs, which are designed to speed up data transfer.

UNAS 4 has space for four HDDs and two SSDs.

Source: Ubiquiti

Both UNAS models have an unspecified quad-core processor with Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.7 gigahertz and four gigabytes of RAM. While the UNAS 2 only supports RAID 1, Ubiquiti has not yet provided any information on the RAID variants of the UNAS 4. Unlike its Pro models, the manufacturer does not offer hard drive encryption for the UNAS. The reason for this is said to be hardware limitations.

Changing the hard drive on UNAS 2.

Source: Ubiquiti

The UNAS can be accessed via «UniFi Drive» and SMB on the desktop. For mobile devices, you must use the app «Identity Endpoint».

The info display on the front.

Source: Ubiquiti

Price and availability

The two new NAS should be available soon. An exact date and final prices are not yet available. However, Ubiquiti is talking about 179 euros for the UNAS 2 and 340 euros for the UNAS 4 - both without hard drives and without taxes. In Germany, there would be an additional 19 per cent and in Switzerland 8.1 per cent.

UNAS 4 is larger than UNAS 2.

Source: Ubiquiti

Header image: Ubiquiti

