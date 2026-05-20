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Warhorse Studios announces new "Kingdom Come" and a "Lord of the Rings" RPG

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 20.5.2026

Without much fanfare, the RPG experts from Warhorse Studio have announced two new games: a "Kingdom Come" adventure and an open-world role-playing game in the "Lord of the Rings" universe.

Czech game developer Warhorse Studios has earned a reputation as a potent role-playing game developer with its two «Kingdom Come: Deliverance» games. Now it's dropping the bombshell without drama - and without further details - on X: Not only can you expect a new «Kingdom Come» game, but also a role-playing game that will be set in Tolkien's «Lord of the Rings» universe. I'm hyped.

And surprised because the announcement comes unusually early. The long-awaited announcement for «Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2» happened in 2024, six years after the release of its predecessor. And now, just over a year after the release of the second part in February 2025, Warhorse has released this information in passing.

Only rumours so far, now official

Rumours about a «Lord of the Rings» game from Warhorse have been floating around the internet for months. It has not yet been officially confirmed. What is also surprising is that the studio is apparently working on two major titles at the same time instead of focussing on one as before.

As Insider Gaming reported in October 2025, the speculated «Lord of the Rings» game is rumoured to be backed by an investment of 100 million US dollars from Abu Dhabi. With a budget like that, development teams can be properly expanded.

The announcement from Warhorse Studios on X.

Source: X/Warhorse

Warhorse has not announced any further information about the games. There is to be a «Kingdom Come» adventure: Warhorse is not talking directly about «Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3» and not a role-playing game. It could therefore be that the new game takes on a new perspective or plays slightly differently to its predecessors. At the same time, the studio has emphasised in the past that it will continue to focus on role-playing games.

The «Middle-earth» game, on the other hand, is clearly described by Warhorse as an open-world role-playing game. In the rumours from October, there was talk of a third-person adventure in Middle-earth, «which can compete with 'Hogwarts Legacy'.» It remains to be seen whether the game will focus on the Wars of the Ring or take up another story in Tolkien's universe.

Fellowship Entertainment: «Kingdom Come: Deliverance» and «The Lord of the Rings» under one roof

The news comes shortly after an announcement by the publisher and owner of Warhorse, the Swedish media group Embracer Group. A few hours earlier, the group published an open letter to its investors. The group has acquired numerous game studios in recent years, including Warhorse in 2019 and the rights to games, films and merchandising for the «Lord of the Rings», «Middle-earth» and «The Hobbit» in 2022.

In the open letter, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Embracer Group informs about the foundation of a listed company called «Fellowship Entertainment». The strategic spin-off is intended to allow the new business segment to better focus on major AAA productions and important brands. In addition to «The Lord of the Rings» and «Tomb Raider», this also includes «Kingdom Come: Deliverance» and the «Metro» game series.

Header image: Warhorse Studios / "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2"

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