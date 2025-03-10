News + Trends 8 3

Warner Bros. confirms "Disc Red": DVDs affected between 2006 and 2008

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 10.3.2025

Anyone unpacking their old DVDs could be in for a nasty surprise: Warner Bros. confirms that a number of titles are slowly "rotting away". A chemical reaction is making them unplayable. The studio is offering replacements - but not for all films.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has recently confirmed that a number of DVDs manufactured between 2006 and 2008 are affected by a phenomenon called "disc rot". These DVDs show signs of decay that can lead to freezing, glitches or complete failure during playback. The stored data simply becomes unreadable due to chemical or physical changes.

The problem was first noticed by collectors and film fans who reported that their DVDs suddenly stopped working even though they had been properly stored and cared for. Chris Bumbray, editor-in-chief of film news and review site JoBlo, described his experience with several affected DVDs that simply stopped working after about an hour of playback.

How is Warner Bros. responding and which titles are affected?

Warner Bros. has responded to the complaints and is offering replacements for the affected DVDs, provided the titles are still in production and the rights have not expired. In cases where the original titles are no longer available, consumers will be offered an exchange for an equivalent title. Unfortunately, some DVDs are probably no longer available or the rights are held by other companies. If you need assistance, simply contact Warner Bros. customer support at whv@wbd.com.

The Batman DVDs of the cult animated series are also said to be affected. I haven't noticed any damage to my DVDs so far.

Source: Kim Muntinga

The problem affects a wide range of titles, including classic Hollywood films such as Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey", Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" and popular TV series such as "Animaniacs", "Looney Tunes Collections" and "Batman: The Animated Series". Warner Bros. is endeavouring to alleviate customer anger. However, some DVD collections could have significant gaps due to these problems.

If you are a collector or movie fan, you should check your Warner Bros. DVDs from 2006 to 2008 to make sure they are not affected by "Disc Rot". Warner Bros. has assured that they are actively working to replace the affected discs and improve customer service.

How does "Disc Rot" occur?

"Disc rot" is caused by various factors that damage the metal layer and structure of the disc. One common cause is corrosion of the metal layer. CDs and DVDs have a reflective aluminium layer that can oxidise due to moisture and oxygen. This results in dark spots or holes that the laser can no longer read.

The decomposition of the adhesive also plays a role. This holds the layers of the disc together, but can become brittle over time. This causes the layers to come loose or moisture to penetrate, which can destroy the data. UV radiation and temperature fluctuations accelerate deterioration. Exposure to sunlight makes the polycarbonate brittle, while strong temperature changes favour fine cracks through which air and moisture can penetrate.

Improper storage and handling exacerbate the problem. Scratches, fingerprints or high humidity can accelerate deterioration. Unprotected discs in humid environments are particularly problematic. Finally, the production quality influences the service life. Early CDs from the 1980s and 1990s are particularly susceptible, as less durable materials were used back then.

In general, this phenomenon can occur with all discs. In the case of Warner Bros. DVDs from 2006 to 2008, experts suspect that these problems are due to errors in the manufacturing process. According to ArsTechnica, there is a theory that all of the defective discs could originate from a single production facility in Pennsylvania. It's said that materials and manufacturing costs were cut there, which could have led to inferior discs.

How can I recognise "Disc Red"?

"Disc rot" often goes unnoticed for a long time, as the deterioration is gradual. However, the first signs are visible to the naked eye. These include brown spots or transparent areas that indicate a damaged or dissolved metal layer. Light can shine through these spots, which is a sure sign of data loss. In some cases, they are just small dots, while in other cases they affect larger areas of the disc.

User rggkjg1 from the Animesuperhero forum shows his damaged DVD of the Superman Ultimate Collector's Edition.

Source: rggkjg1 / Animesuperhero-Forum

Sometimes irregular patterns reminiscent of bubbles or corrosion spots also appear. These can be distributed over the entire disc or concentrated in certain areas. In both cases, it means that the chemical degradation is already well advanced.

In addition to the visual signs, "disc red" can also be noticed by errors during playback. The disc may get stuck in certain places, the drive may take an unusually long time to read, or unexpected read errors may occur. If the damage is advanced enough, the disc may become completely unreadable.

Header image: Kim Muntinga

I like this article! 8 people like this article







