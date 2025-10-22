Warner Bros. up for sale - and Netflix could strike

Opinion
by Luca Fontana
The rumour mill was right: Warner Bros. Discovery is officially up for sale. A potential billion-dollar remake of the entire entertainment industry is in the offing - but Paramount and Netflix want a say.
It's been bubbling in Hollywood for some time, but now it's official: Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is actively looking for a buyer. This means that one of the most traditional studios in film history is on the verge of the next mega-deal in the entertainment industry.
These are the five most important questions and answers about the planned sale.
In a press release dated 21 October, WBD announced that it had initiated a « review of strategic alternatives to maximise shareholder value». Behind this typically sober wording, there is in fact a clear step: the company is open to takeover bids.
According to WBD CEO David Zaslav, «several parties have expressed interest in the entire Group or parts of it. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is now examining various options, including the originally planned Group split into two companies («Warner Bros.» and «Discovery Global»). A complete sale or individual partial sales are also under discussion.
A merger of WBD and Paramount Skydance would be another massive step in the ongoing consolidation of the US media landscape. It would bring brands such as HBO, CNN, DC, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and MTV under one roof. That's a huge portfolio, but also a potential monster of integration and debt.
According to Collider, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and WBD boss David Zaslav recently met at a boxing match in Las Vegas, fuelling speculation about possible interest. A deal with Netflix would be an earthquake for Hollywood: it would put one of the oldest studio names in the industry directly in the hands of a streaming giant that has so far been competing against the studio system from the outside.
So for Zaslav, a takeover could be less of a flight forward than a lifeline. Or in other words: an opportunity to bring the Warner Bros. Discovery chapter to a clean close and hand over responsibility to the next media goliath.
WBD emphasises that there is no fixed timetable or obligation to sell. Nevertheless, the move is formulated remarkably openly: The doors are wide open and the timing is no coincidence. The spin-off of Warner Bros. and Discovery Global is expected to be finalised by mid-2026 - and this could be the perfect opportunity for a buyer such as Paramount Skydance or Netflix to strike.
If WBD is indeed sold, Gunn's future will depend heavily on the new owner. Paramount Skydance, for example, might want to be more creatively involved and control projects more closely; Netflix, on the other hand, is likely to focus on speed and mass - two things that are only partially compatible with Gunn's careful «story-first» approach.
In short: James Gunn's DCU is neither on the brink of extinction nor is it untouchable. A lot depends on whether «Supergirl», «Lanterns» and the upcoming DC projects really grab the audience. After all, if the new DC universe shows that it hits the heart and the box office at the same time, even a new owner should have little reason to shake it.
As The Verge reports, the newly merged Paramount Skydance Corporation (under CEO David Ellison) in particular is said to have shown strong interest. According to the report, Ellison offered USD 20 per share, which would correspond to a total value of around USD 48 billion - an offer that WBD initially rejected, but is now apparently re-evaluating.
However, according to a report from Collider, another giant could also come into play: Netflix. According to the report, the streaming giant is considering making a bid for Warner Bros. itself, not for the entire group, but specifically for the film studio and the streaming division. And who knows, perhaps the latest price increase was not only intended for streaming, but also for shopping.
The fact that WBD has manoeuvred itself into this position at all is hardly surprising to industry experts. Since the controversial merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery in 2022, the company has been struggling with a mountain of debt totalling over 30 billion dollars. Zaslav tried to get the group back on track with tough cost-cutting measures - from cancelling series to curious tax write-offs. But the pressure is growing.
A mixed picture is currently emerging. Gunn's «Superman» delivered a solid but not outstanding performance in the summer of 2025: With around 615 million dollars worldwide, the film fell short of expectations for a franchise launch of this magnitude. «Peacemaker» season 2, on the other hand, got off to a strong start on HBO Max, but quickly disappeared from the streaming charts again.
This contradictory perception explains why the rumours surrounding the future of the DC Studios boss are currently coming thick and fast. According to Pirates & Princesses, Gunn could lose his job if WBD is sold - allegedly because the DCU «has performed below expectations». CBR, on the other hand, paints a more positive picture: there, the new DCU is seen as a solid reboot that has brought Warner Bros. a series of decent successes.