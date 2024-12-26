"Watusi G2 Expedition Suit" from Blackyak: Maximum freedom of movement in the toughest conditions

As much warmth as possible, as little volume as possible and a service life of more than ten years. This is what the "Watusi G2 Expedition Suit" from Blackyak was developed for. The award-winning concept recently caused quite a stir in Munich.

A snapshot here, a selfie there. Visitors to the ISPO sports trade fair in Munich are standing on each other's feet. Is this a sports star handing out autographs or are there perhaps free samples? Neither. The Korean outdoor brand Blackyak is showing its award-winning "Watusi G2 Expedition Suit" to the general public for the first time. And they came in droves.

Heat under extreme conditions

The suit is designed to last ten years or more. At least that's what the manufacturer promises. However, durability is just one of the features of the suit for the high peaks. The high-performance expedition suit is part of the "TheOne" collection. According to Blackyak, it uses "highly functional materials" such as 800 Fill Power RDS-certified down.

These have been treated with the water-repellent Nikwax finish. This prevents clumping and loss of loft in damp conditions and is designed to ensure full thermal performance even in the harshest conditions. In areas prone to moisture, such as under the arms, special insulation guarantees maximum warmth without adding bulk. An adjustable waistcoat, practical inner pockets and a hydration bladder are integrated into the suit so that as much equipment as possible can be stowed close to the body.

The inside is also quite something.

Made for the rough

The futuristic-looking suit was honoured by ISPO with an award in the "Mountaineering/Hiking/Climbing" category. The jury wrote: "It's great that you don't look like the Michelin Man in this one-piece suit. It is lightweight and takes up less volume. The integrated waistcoat offers additional, close-fitting pockets and makes it easier to take off the outer jacket. There is a fastening for the hanging sleeves, a well thought-out detail."

Maximilian Nortz, Managing Director International Business at Blackyak comments: "It's our absolute pinnacle in performance technology - the suit offers maximum warmth, extreme durability and outstanding functionality for expeditions in the toughest conditions."

The "Watusi G2 Expedition Suit" from Blackyak will be available from September 2025. Our purchasing department will clarify whether and from when we will have the product in our range.