Wesley: Retro headphones with an 80s look and USB-C

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 25.8.2025

Visually, the "Wesley" headphones are a journey back in time to the 80s. However, with its USB-C connection, it connects to modern smartphones.

In times when only a few smartphones still have a jack connection, British manufacturer Gadhouse is taking the right approach. It is equipping its new headphones with a USB-C connection - and including jack adapters for 3.5 and 6.3 millimetres.

Retro design with a modern plug

The Wesley weighs just 105 grams and is also visually lightweight with its thin metal bracket. The small foam ear pads make any thought of noise cancellation disappear. Just like 40 years ago, the surroundings are drowned out with volume alone.

Are these still headphones or already fashion pieces?

The Wesley is said to offer lossless transmission at 48 kilohertz via its cable. The manufacturer also promises a «rich and detailed» sound character. A microphone for phone calls and buttons for playback control are integrated into the remote control on the cable.

Wesley always has a cable hanging down.

Optically, the Wesley is very similar to the Koss Porta Pro, which has been available since 1984. Although this is now available as a wireless Bluetooth version, its cable versions require a jack connection, which is rarely found on smartphones. The manufacturer has not yet made the switch to USB-C.

Price and availability

The Wesley is due to be released in September 2025. However, the price suggests that it will not be available on the European mainland for the time being. The manufacturer wants to sell it for 59 British pounds or 69 US dollars.

Header image: Gadhouse

