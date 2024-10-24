What's missing from the Stanley Cup? A holder for your lip balm, of course ...

Stanley's Marketing department has done a great job. Nobody saw this collaboration between them and the make-up brand E.l.f. coming. For obvious reasons.

I'm starting to get the feeling that the Stanley Cup is trying to outdo our handbags. The popular thermo mugs are not only regularly joined by new designs, but also by accessories such as carrying straps with side compartments for mobile phones and wallets, "stylish" protective elements made of silicone or colourful straws, the oversized drinking bottle can now also be personalised. The "Quencher" from Stanley becomes an accessory itself thanks to these extras.

Do you think you can't come up with any more unnecessary bells and whistles? Then you're underestimating the Stanley team. Because after collaborations with Barbie and LoveShackFancy, a lifestyle brand with a strong penchant for floral patterns, the brand is now teaming up with E.l.f. Cosmetics. What's the result? Bottles in five new shimmering colours - and a clip-on holder for your lip oil. Logical, right?

The Stanley with gloss holder is probably not so easy to grip.

Sort of a miniature Stanley for your "Glow Reviver Lip Oil" from the cosmetics brand. The small lip oil accessory is of course colour-coordinated with the matching Stanley. There are also a few stickers that you can stick on the bottle. Including sayings like: "Emotional Support Lip Oil" or "Thirsty as E.l.f.". The idea is so weird that I almost like it again (except for the stickers). But only almost. And only from a distance.

The collection will be available from 27 October in the USA, Canada and the UK.