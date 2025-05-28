News + Trends 23 10

WhatsApp finally releases an iPad app

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 28.5.2025

After 15 years, Meta is bringing its messenger service to the iPad as its own app. Until now, anyone who wanted to write via WhatsApp on Apple's tablet had to use the web version.

«What, this hasn't happened yet?» - Anyone who doesn't own an Apple tablet is likely to have a similar reaction to the news from Meta: After 15 years, the iPad is finally getting its own WhatsApp app. It is now available in the App Store.

The app can be linked to your smartphone's WhatsApp account and allows encrypted communication via the messenger service - even if your phone is not connected to the internet. You can also use the iPad app to make video and audio calls with up to 32 people, share your screen and use the tablet's cameras.

WhatsApp also works in split screen.

Source: Meta

iPad was the last gap

It was already possible to use WhatsApp on the iPad, but only via the web version in the browser. Standalone apps already exist for Android, macOS and Windows. A total of up to four devices can be linked to one WhatsApp account, under which the messages are synchronised.

Apps for the iPad generally do not appear to be a high priority for Meta. In addition to WhatsApp, only Facebook is available as a dedicated app, while Threads and Instagram are not. The latter is inexplicable for many users and is set to change soon according to reports.

