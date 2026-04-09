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WhatsApp: Your mobile number will soon remain secret

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 9.4.2026

You can now use Messenger without other people seeing your mobile number.

Until now, WhatsApp and its use were closely linked to your mobile number. This allowed your contacts to find you, add you to groups or send you messages. This is now set to change. In future, you will also be able to set a user name. Other users can use this name to reach you without knowing your phone number. The principle is reminiscent of other messengers such as Threema.

However, WhatsApp won't be quite so anonymous after all. You still have to give out your phone number to register and for certain WhatsApp functions. WhatsApp itself will have the number. What is new, however, is that you can decide for yourself whether you actively share it with other users or not.

The inhibition threshold should fall

This should provide more privacy, especially for first contacts or in larger groups. This means that people you have only just met (or - as is sometimes possible in groups - do not know at all) cannot automatically see and save your number. This is WhatsApp's response to criticism that the current structure offers too little control over personal information.

The function is currently still under development. Hints of this can already be found in beta versions of the app.

How do I find the function?

You can find out whether you are one of the beta users in the profile settings. If you find a field there called «username», you can set it there. However, usernames that already exist on Facebook or Instagram are blocked. Unless they are your own. There should also be a function that allows you to set a code. Only those who know the username and this code can then contact you. However, this code is only required the first time - after that you can chat without a code.

The introduction will be gradual. There is not yet a fixed date for all users.

Header image: WABetaInfo

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