Who will be the new jungle king of rugged phones?

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 6.3.2025

Many smaller brands with outdoor mobiles are fighting for attention at the Mobile World Congress. The current trend is towards massive battery monsters with additional features such as thermal cameras, LED lamps, second screens or even projectors.

Following the demise of the English Bullitt Group with its well-known Cat phones, many smaller manufacturers are fighting for market share. No one has prevailed yet. The selection of rugged phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is correspondingly large, but I have to search for them in various halls at small stands. I have put together the most exciting new products here.

Sonim: stable device with thermal imaging camera and 5G

Only at first glance does Sonim appear to be a new player on the European market. The manufacturer has been present in its home market, the USA, for years and is now looking to conquer the old continent. The Sonim XP Pro Thermal will be presented in Barcelona.

The smartphone has a built-in thermal imaging camera, a FLIR Lepton 3.5. FLIR is probably the best-known manufacturer of thermal cameras, and thanks to the collaboration, all FLIR software tools can also be used with the smartphone.

With the thermal camera, I discover a (previously hidden) heat source in the travel blanket.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The XP Pro Thermal is fully protected in accordance with the MIL-STD-810H, IP68 and IPX9K standards. This means it can withstand drops from two metres and a jet of water from a pressure washer, for example. The screen measures 6.58 inches and the processor is the relatively modern Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with 5G.

Android 14 is pre-installed, but the manufacturer promises five years of updates. This sets it apart from many other brands, where it is unclear how long they will receive new Android versions and security updates. The XP Pro Thermal is due to be launched in the summer, the price is still unclear.

Oukitel: Too much is sometimes too much

Oukitel announced the WP100 Titan a few weeks ago. At the MWC, I was able to get my hands on the huge device with a 33000 mAh battery, LED lamp and projector

But it's best to hold it by the strap, as the device weighs over half a kilogramme. I tried to use it as normal as a smartphone - which is not that easy. Not only do I have a heavy block in my hand, but it's also incredibly thick, so I can hardly reach the display with my fingers. The WP100 Titan is therefore more suitable for two-handed operation - or for use on a table or shelf.

Smartphone or small case with excess weight? The Oukitel WP100 Titan can't decide.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The LED lamp covering a large part of the back is indeed bright and can replace a camping light. However, you shouldn't expect miracles from the integrated projector. The brightness of 100 lumens is sufficient to project a recognisable image on the brightly lit exhibition stand. However, the quality is only mediocre and not much more than 30 inches is possible.

The projector works - not well, but better than no projector.

Source: Lorenz Keller

You can read all the other details about the 800 francs or euros monster device here:

Doogee: large battery and camping light

The new V-Max series from Doogee focuses on two things: a battery with a capacity of 22000 mAh and large LEDs on the back of the smartphone to illuminate the surroundings.

The screens measure 6.58 inches and have a refresh rate of 120 hertz. Doogee uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, a two-year-old mid-range processor with 5G, and equips it with 8 or 16 GB of RAM depending on the variant. The memory is 256 or 512 GB.

The Doogee V-Max is also a camping lamp.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Big numbers can also be found in the main camera, which has a resolution of 108 or even 200 megapixels. Only a test will show how good the image quality really is. We already have the almost identical predecessor without LED light in our range. It is still unclear when the new models will arrive.

Ulefone: second screen on the front

The new Armor models from Ulefone have a double screen: the Android 14 interface can not only be displayed on the 6.95-inch main screen, but also on the back of the smartphone on a second display with a diameter of 3.4 inches. Incidentally, the first iPhone had a very similar size to the second screen shown here. And that's quite enough to launch apps or take a selfie with the main camera.

Ulefone is launching several models with this special feature, including the Armor 30 Pro. This has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor with 5G and 16 GB of RAM. The mid-range processor was introduced last year. It also comes with 512 GB of memory and a 12800 mAh battery that can be charged with a maximum of 66 watts. Compared to other rugged phones, the battery is almost small - but still more than twice the size of most normal smartphones.

You can call up the full Android interface on the second screen.

Source: Lorenz Keller

With the camera sensors with 50, 64 and 50 megapixels, it will be interesting to see how good the images really are. Here, too, only a test will show what the camera can do. Incidentally, a large speaker is built in between the lenses, which delivered surprisingly good sound in the first hands-on. It is not yet clear when the new models will be launched and at what prices.

Cubot: with a smartwatch on the back

Cubot is pursuing a very similar idea with the Kingkong X Pro. Here, however, the second screen is much smaller. The touchscreen measures just 1.85 inches and is more reminiscent of a smartwatch. In addition to the time, notifications can be displayed and quick access to certain functions is also possible.

Another display on the back, but this time much smaller.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The rugged phone has a 10200 mAh battery, a main camera with 100 megapixels and the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. This is also a rather older processor with 5G.

We have had the Kingkong X without Pro, with slightly weaker specs - for example in terms of memory - in our range since the beginning of the year.

Blackview: always phones home

The Apex models from Blackview are so new that only dummies were on display at the trade fair - not yet functioning devices. The phones with a 20000 mAh battery will be available in several variants. One of them, for example, has a built-in DLP projector, while another supports satellite telephony including push-to-talk. This means you can send short voice messages back and forth in real time via the satellite, just like a walkie-talkie.

The Blackview Apex 2 is also a satellite phone.

Source: Lorenz Keller

This is what else is known about the Blackview Apex 2 so far: The processor used is the Dimensity 8300, which was launched two years ago, with at least 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. A 50-megapixel camera is installed at the front and rear. There is also fast charging with 120 watts and Android 15 as the operating system. The market launch will probably be in the second half of the year, prices are still unknown.

