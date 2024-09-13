Why colourful QR codes are now stuck to Hamburg's playgrounds

Playgrounds in the south of Hamburg have recently started displaying QR codes to warn parents against misusing their photos. The campaign is modelled on a model from Switzerland.

What looks like an orange dragon is actually a QR code: In the district of Harburg in Hamburg and Lower Saxony, QR codes have recently been stuck on playgrounds to sensitise parents to an important topic: Children's photos on the internet and the dangers that come with it.

It's clear that proud parents like to take photos of their children playing, sliding or swinging. However, many parents don't just take photos of their child for the moment, but share them on social media afterwards. If they do this at playgrounds in the district of Harburg, their smartphone will automatically recognise a hidden code and a warning will appear. "Children's photos don't belong online," emphasises Jessica Werner from Kreisjugendpflege, who initiated the project.

"Do you post photos of your children on social media?"

Parents can then click on the prevention website. "Do you post photos of your children on social media?", you are asked there, followed by a warning: "Your last playground snapshot could end up on dodgy platforms or in the wrong hands." The website lists the individual dangers of sharing children's photos online: the child has a right to privacy, the photos remain on the internet forever or can be used for cyberbullying and cybergrooming, i.e. sexual abuse via the internet. And further tips are given on how to deal with children's photos.

"We want to raise awareness of the dangers and provide guidance on how to deal safely with children's photos on social media," says Jessica Werner.

Swiss model sets a precedent

The idea of attaching camouflaged QR codes to children's playgrounds is not new. The Swiss Child Protection Foundation provided the inspiration with its Privacy Playground project. This started back in autumn 2021 and aims to warn parents in the same way about the dangers of so-called sharenting, as the posting of children's photos online is also known. Our colleague Katja wrote an article about this three years ago.

When taking a photo of a child, the smartphone also recognises the colourfully camouflaged QR code in the background.

Source: Child Protection Switzerland

On request, Matea Petrovic, communications specialist at Child Protection Switzerland, told me that the stickers could be purchased until the end of 2023. More than 250 stickers have been sold. The project has been well received in the municipalities of Losone in the canton of Ticino and Diepoldsau in the canton of St. Gallen, among others.

"Child Protection Switzerland is still very actively involved in the topic of sharenting," explains Matea Petrovic. The two campaigns "Share moments instead of children's pictures" and "Together against cybersexual offences against children and young people" are currently running. The awareness campaigns also point out how easily a posted image can be used for abuse.

How do you see it? Do you upload your children's photos online or are you put off by the potential dangers? Feel free to let me know in the comments.