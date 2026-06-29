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Windows 10 security updates for home users extended until October 2027

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 29.6.2026

Microsoft is extending security updates for Windows 10 to its home users for another year. These will now end on 12 October 2027. In Europe, they are free of charge.

Following the end of support for Windows 10 in autumn 2025, Microsoft is offering a security update programme for home users for the first time. One that is free in Europe: the so-called «Extended Security Updates» (ESU). This ensures that Windows 10 systems remain protected. Microsoft had originally promised to offer these until October 2026. However, the company is now extending the updates by a further year.

More specifically, Microsoft has updated a support article, stating: «This article has been updated to clarify that the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for personal-use devices has been extended by a further year and is now valid until 12 October 2027.» The company goes on to say that this extension is intended to give customers more time to switch to a new Windows 11 PC.

It is quite possible that the ESU programme will also give some customers more time to switch to Linux or macOS. In Europe, the ESU licence for personal Windows 10 PCs is automatically activated free of charge as soon as a Microsoft account is linked.

Header image: Shutterstock

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