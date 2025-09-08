News + Trends 10 0

With Haier you can forget about washing for 12 hours

The X Series 11 from Haier is ideal for forgetful people who forget their laundry in the machine for a few hours. Thanks to the ventilation, it stays fresh for up to twelve hours.

What a hassle. I didn't get the washing out in time. I just had to do something else quickly - and a few hours later I remembered the full washing machine. The clothes no longer smell really freshly washed. That wouldn't have happened to me with the X Series 11 washing machine.

With air against bad odours

The top model from Haier has a special ventilation system that ensures that the drum contents are supplied with fresh air for up to twelve hours after the end of the washing programme - and that nothing smells.

This is ideal if I want to wash overnight, for example to take advantage of the low electricity price or because it's more practical. And as Haier has equipped all appliances in the series with ventilation, this also works with the tumble dryer. Dried laundry also stays fresh for a long time.

The machine automatically dispenses the detergent if required. You can pre-fill detergent and fabric softener for up to twelve washes. Powder, tabs or your own dosage are also possible.

The best of both worlds combined

For those with limited space, the two appliances can be combined into one. The X Series 11 washer-dryer washes up to twelve kilograms of laundry at a time and then dries seven kilograms. This standard-sized appliance also has built-in ventilation.

Unusually, the combination appliance, like the individual machine, has a built-in heat pump for the dryer, which enables energy efficiency A. Many manufacturers rely on the cheaper condensation technology for washer-dryers, which requires more electricity.

To prevent fluff from becoming a problem in the combi appliance, there is an easily removable filter that is installed directly next to the touchscreen.

The two white nozzles are located at the top of the door frame.

In addition, the washer-dryer, like the washing machine, has two small nozzles that spray the rubber seal at the drum opening with water after each cycle to remove foam or residue.

The filter for fluff and dust is easily accessible.

The devices are already available in our shop. You can find all information on prices and availability in this article.

A look into the future

Haier is showing at IFA what features the next generation of washing machines and dryers will have. The matt grey design with large touchscreen immediately catches the eye.

But something is missing, isn't it? That's right, the washing machine no longer has a drawer for detergent, but instead has tanks with a capacity of one litre each for liquid detergent and fabric softener. Part of the clean look is that the porthole door no longer has a handle. It is opened with light pressure.

Prototypes of washing machine (left) and tumble dryer in the new design.

The washing machine and tumble dryer not only have sensors, but also a camera. The aim: you load the laundry, the system uses AI to suggest the right programme for you - and dispenses detergent and fabric softener straight away. The machine is also intelligent because it warns you when you mix textiles that could potentially stain. And when you empty the dryer, the display shows you if a sock or other item of laundry has been forgotten in the drum.

It's also nice that good features from the present have been retained. For example, Haier promises to design the new appliances to last 25 years, just like the current top models.

I like this article! 10 people like this article







