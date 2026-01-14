News + Trends 17 15

With Swiss and Lufthansa you are no longer allowed to use a power bank on board

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 14.1.2026

The Lufthansa Group is tightening the rules for power banks. A maximum of two such batteries may still be taken on board - use in the air is prohibited. The rules are internationally complicated.

From 15 January, stricter rules for power banks will apply at Swiss, Lufthansa and Co. The rule applies to all airlines in the group, including Edelweiss and Austrian Airlines, for example. Other companies have also tightened the regulations.

Use of power banks is prohibited

The most important rule for anyone travelling with power banks and other electronic devices: Be sure to check the current regulations on the airline's website before travelling. This also applies to any connecting flights with other airlines.

The following rules will apply for the Lufthansa Group from 15 January:

Usage prohibited: Powerbanks may no longer be used on board. This means that you may neither supply a device with power nor charge the power bank itself via the aircraft's power supply. The only exception is if it is being used to power an essential medical device.

Two pieces and limited size: A maximum of two power banks are permitted per person. A power bank may have a maximum capacity of 100 watt hours (Wh). The capacity is printed on the battery and can be read off there. The often used specification in milliampere hours (mAh) is not decisive, but the specification in Wh.

In hand luggage: Powerbanks must be carried in hand luggage. They may no longer be stowed in the overhead locker, but only under the seat, on the body or in the seat pocket.

The exact information for all electronic devices, batteries and power banks can be found under this link.

Tightening worldwide

Last year, there were several incidents involving burning power banks during flights. Airlines around the world are therefore tightening regulations. Singapore Airlines, for example, banned the use of power banks during flights in April 2025. Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad followed suit over the course of last year.

The US airlines are currently even more generous when it comes to on-board use. In some cases, however, devices may only be charged openly and visibly and not stowed in baggage.

The rules on Chinese domestic flights are even stricter. Since summer 2025, only power banks with CCC certification have been permitted. The «China Compulsory Certification» (CCC) is the Chinese equivalent to our «Conformité Européenne» (CE).

The CCC symbol in the bottom row, with the CE logo at the top.

The problem: The CCC label is missing on almost all power banks sold in Europe. Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi also do without it on export models. And as the regulation has not been in force for long, production has not yet been switched over. As a result, only a handful of devices are available with CCC, for example these models in our shop, according to the manufacturer.

